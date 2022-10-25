springfield-news-sun logo
Beggars Night in Clark, Champaign counties: Events set for trick or treat

By , Staff Writer
12 minutes ago

Area cities, villages and townships in Clark and Champaign counties will hold their local Beggars Night in the next five evenings.

The sheriff’s office, the Clark County Combined Health District and Champaign County Health District all provided safety tips for Beggars Night that included: walk with friends or family, use bright-colored or reflective bags and costumes, only visit homes that are well lit, stay on the sidewalks, don’t cross through yards or alleys, and look both ways before crossing the street.

Friday

More than 20 businesses in downtown Springfield will host trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday to hand out candy or goody bags.

Nearly 40 businesses and organizations overall are participating in the event. In addition to the businesses handing out candy, DJ Chill will play Halloween tunes from the parking garage, Tonya Tyree and the “Zombie Dancers” will perform on Fountain Avenue in front of the garage, and there will be picture opportunities with characters such as the Sanderson Sisters.

Some of the participating businesses and organizations include: Fratelli’s; Salato Deli; Le Torte Dolci Bakery; Champion City Guide & Supply; Winans Chocolates + Coffees; Pretzelmaker Springfield; Firefly Boutique Ohio; Stella Bleu; Sip & Dipity Paint Bar; COhatch The Market; and more.

Saturday

Clark County’s Beggars Night will be on a familiar day and time again this year. Trick or treat will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

All cities, villages and townships in Clark County appear to have approved that same date and time for their local Beggars Night.

For many years, Beggars Night in Clark County was held on the Saturday before Halloween, which supporters said made it easier for parents and children who did not have to hurry to get ready and go out on a school night. In 2019, Beggars Night was moved to the day of Halloween, which drew criticism from some and praise from others, but the date has returned to the Saturday before Halloween for the last two years.

Monday

In Champaign County, Beggars Night for Urbana, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg and St. Paris will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, which is Halloween.

