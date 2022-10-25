Beggars Night in Clark, Champaign counties: Events set for trick or treat

Some of the participating businesses and organizations include: Fratelli’s; Salato Deli; Le Torte Dolci Bakery; Champion City Guide & Supply; Winans Chocolates + Coffees; Pretzelmaker Springfield; Firefly Boutique Ohio; Stella Bleu; Sip & Dipity Paint Bar; COhatch The Market; and more.

Saturday

Clark County’s Beggars Night will be on a familiar day and time again this year. Trick or treat will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

All cities, villages and townships in Clark County appear to have approved that same date and time for their local Beggars Night.

For many years, Beggars Night in Clark County was held on the Saturday before Halloween, which supporters said made it easier for parents and children who did not have to hurry to get ready and go out on a school night. In 2019, Beggars Night was moved to the day of Halloween, which drew criticism from some and praise from others, but the date has returned to the Saturday before Halloween for the last two years.

Monday

In Champaign County, Beggars Night for Urbana, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg and St. Paris will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, which is Halloween.