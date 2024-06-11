Beatles tribute to get back to Springfield rooftop on Friday

The group will get back to Springfield for the second consecutive year on Friday evening at National Road Commons Park, 50 W. Main St. Entry will begin at 5 p.m., and the performance will start at 6:30. The event is presented by the Greater Springfield Partnership (GSP) and Skyline Chili.

Admission is free, and attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Set up can be done on Friday morning and throughout the day anywhere there is space other than the VIP section.

VIP tickets are available for $22 and includes a better view of the stage, a provided seat and shorter lines for a dedicated bar.

People have been asking GSP when they can expect another British Invasion, according to Kristina Jarrell, downtown events programmer. Around 3,000 people attended in 2023.

“There’s been a lot of interest, and this is a great kickoff to Father’s Day weekend,” she said.

Come Together will perform from the top of the 99 Parking Garage, inspired by the Beatles’ last performance on a London rooftop in 1969, and play songs from all eras of Beatles history.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The festival atmosphere will be complemented by 10 food trucks and multiple beer stations featuring several beverages.

Come Together merchandise will also be available including the popular tie-dye t-shirts that sold out last year. Those will also be for sale on the group’s website.

Jarrell said those wanting to attend should plan to get a place early for the best view as a large crowd is expected. She looks forward to the experience as she’s only been back in Springfield for a few months, having lived and worked in Argentina.

“I didn’t get to go last year, but have heard nothing but great things. I can’t wait to see this and for the atmosphere,” she said. “Who doesn’t like the Beatles?”

Even after the band says good night, there will be more to come with two events. Come Together will do a meet-and-greet with fans around 9:45 p.m. at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. where there will be more live music and admission is free.

The State Theater will host Grateful Dead tribute Dead Centric at 9:30 p.m. Admission to that show is $9 advance and $12 at the door.

HOW TO GO

What: Come Together: A Rooftop Beatles Tribute

Where: National Road Commons Park, 50 W. Main St., Springfield

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 14

Admission: Free; VIP tickets available for $22 in advance

More info: www.cometogetherband.net/