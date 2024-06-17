Beat the heat: Local pools and splash parks likely to be busy this week

This week’s predicted heatwave likely will send more people seeking relief at local splash parks and pools to cool down.
The Springfield Splash Zone, New Carlisle Pool and Urbana Pool are all open as is the water playground at Snyder Park. Here is what you should know about admission and times:
Bethie’s Sprayground at Snyder Park, 1900 Park St., Springfield, the sprayground is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The 1,400 square-foot all-access splash pad area features dumping buckets, nozzles and several other water features that eliminate standing water and the risk of drowning, making it a family-friendly way to beat the heat during the hottest months of the year.
Admission is free.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
Splash Zone Waterpark, 300 Eagle City Road in Springfield, will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m. through mid-August.
Season passes are free for ages three and under, $90 (resident) and $110 (non-resident) for ages four to 13, $110 (resident) and $130 (non-resident) for ages 14 to 59, and $100 (resident) and $120 (non-resident) for seniors ages 60 and up.
The waterpark includes water slides, a lazy river, a bowl slide, a beach, a sprayground, a competition pool, diving boards and more.
For more information or to buy a season pass, visit https://ntprd.org/splash-zone/ or the Splash Zone Waterpark on Facebook.
New Carlisle Pool, 301 E. Lake Ave, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. through July 31 and from noon to 7 p.m. from Aug. 1-25.
This is a city-owned and operated public pool. Season passes are available at the City Building. Group rates are available for birthday parties, family reunions and private or company after-hour parties.
The daily rate is $6 for students ages five to 17 and for seniors ages 65 and up, $7 for ages 18 and up, $5 for non-swimmers, and children under four are free with paid admission. After 6 p.m., the cost is $4.
For more information, visit https://newcarlisleohio.gov/citylocations/new-carlisle-pool/ or the New Carlisle Pool Facebook page.
Urbana City Pool, at Melvin Miller Park, 731 Children’s Home Road in Urbana, will be open at noon for season pass holders and 12:30 p.m. for daily admission guests from Monday through Saturday, and at 1 p.m. for all users on Sundays, closing at 7 p.m. each day.
Daily guests must complete a one-time Guest Card before the first visit (parent or guardian must complete for a child under age 18). Children 2 and under get in free. Adults (aged 18 to 59) pay $6, and children (aged 3 to 17) pay $5. Seniors (age 60+) pay $5.
For more information and rules, visit https://champaignfamilyymca.org/urbana-city-pool-2024-season.
About the Author