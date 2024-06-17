Beat the heat: Local pools and splash parks likely to be busy this week

Bethie’s Sprayground at Snyder Park, 1900 Park St., Springfield, the sprayground is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The 1,400 square-foot all-access splash pad area features dumping buckets, nozzles and several other water features that eliminate standing water and the risk of drowning, making it a family-friendly way to beat the heat during the hottest months of the year.

Admission is free.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Splash Zone Waterpark, 300 Eagle City Road in Springfield, will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m. through mid-August.

Season passes are free for ages three and under, $90 (resident) and $110 (non-resident) for ages four to 13, $110 (resident) and $130 (non-resident) for ages 14 to 59, and $100 (resident) and $120 (non-resident) for seniors ages 60 and up.

The waterpark includes water slides, a lazy river, a bowl slide, a beach, a sprayground, a competition pool, diving boards and more.

For more information or to buy a season pass, visit https://ntprd.org/splash-zone/ or the Splash Zone Waterpark on Facebook.

New Carlisle Pool, 301 E. Lake Ave, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. through July 31 and from noon to 7 p.m. from Aug. 1-25.

This is a city-owned and operated public pool. Season passes are available at the City Building. Group rates are available for birthday parties, family reunions and private or company after-hour parties.

The daily rate is $6 for students ages five to 17 and for seniors ages 65 and up, $7 for ages 18 and up, $5 for non-swimmers, and children under four are free with paid admission. After 6 p.m., the cost is $4.

For more information, visit https://newcarlisleohio.gov/citylocations/new-carlisle-pool/ or the New Carlisle Pool Facebook page.

Urbana City Pool, at Melvin Miller Park, 731 Children’s Home Road in Urbana, will be open at noon for season pass holders and 12:30 p.m. for daily admission guests from Monday through Saturday, and at 1 p.m. for all users on Sundays, closing at 7 p.m. each day.

Daily guests must complete a one-time Guest Card before the first visit (parent or guardian must complete for a child under age 18). Children 2 and under get in free. Adults (aged 18 to 59) pay $6, and children (aged 3 to 17) pay $5. Seniors (age 60+) pay $5.

For more information and rules, visit https://champaignfamilyymca.org/urbana-city-pool-2024-season.