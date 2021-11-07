Athlete of the Week Graham High School

Name: Hailey Nash
School: Graham High School
Grade: 9th
Age: 15
Sports: Cross Country and Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: 1st Team CBC and qualifying for State Championship in cross country
Words you live by: Play for yourself
Toughest opponent: my brain
Biggest influence: my mom, sisters and my coach
Game-day rituals: roll out and stretch while listening to music
What’s on your bedroom walls: my race bibs and medals
When I’m bored I like to... read or bake
Favorite movie: Spiderman Far from Home
Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Watson
Favorite TV show: One Tree Hill
Favorite musical artist: Nial Horan
Favorite book: The Immortal Instruments
Favorite home-cooked meal: Cashew Chicken
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-a
Whose mind would you like to read: my best friends
Place where you’d love to travel: Germany
Talent you’d like to have: juggling
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: the number of homeless people
Favorite sports moment: seeing my team after qualifying for State
Favorite junk food: Cheesecake
Best thing about your favorite sport: the supportive environment and people