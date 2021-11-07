Athlete of the Week Graham High School

Claim to fame/honors: 1st Team CBC and qualifying for State Championship in cross country

Words you live by: Play for yourself

Toughest opponent: my brain

Biggest influence: my mom, sisters and my coach

Game-day rituals: roll out and stretch while listening to music

What’s on your bedroom walls: my race bibs and medals

When I’m bored I like to... read or bake

Favorite movie: Spiderman Far from Home

Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Watson

Favorite TV show: One Tree Hill

Favorite musical artist: Nial Horan

Favorite book: The Immortal Instruments

Favorite home-cooked meal: Cashew Chicken

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-a

Whose mind would you like to read: my best friends

Place where you’d love to travel: Germany

Talent you’d like to have: juggling

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: the number of homeless people

Favorite sports moment: seeing my team after qualifying for State

Favorite junk food: Cheesecake

Best thing about your favorite sport: the supportive environment and people