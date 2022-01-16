Hamburger icon
Athlete of the Week Urbana High School

Max Keely is the Athlete of the Week from Urbana High School. CONTRIBUTED

By , Staff Writer
11 minutes ago

Name: Max Keely

School: Urbana High School

Grade: 12

Age: 18

Sports: Basketball and Tennis

Claim to fame/honors: Sportsmanship Award

Words you live by: Get the juice.

Toughest opponent: North Union

Biggest influence: my mom

Game-day rituals: East popcorn from the concession stand

What’s on your bedroom walls: album covers from my favorite artists

When I’m bored I like to… sleep

Favorite movie: Superbad

Person who would play you in a movie: Chris Evans

Favorite TV show: Attack on Titan

Favorite musical artist: Travis Scott

Favorite book: Percy Jackson

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken and rice bake

Favorite restaurant: Half-Day Cafe

Whose mind would you like to read: LeBron James

Place where you’d love to travel: Greece

Talent you’d like to have: playing Piano

Favorite school subject: Marketing

Favorite athlete: Steph Curry

Favorite team: Houston Rockets

Something in the world I’d like to change: homelessness. Make the percentage decrease.

Favorite sports moment: Ray Allen’s corner 3 against the Spurs

Favorite junk food: Pizza

Best thing about your favorite sport: All the hype moments that you get to share with your team

