X

Athlete of the Week Triad High School

Holly Alvoid is the Athlete of the Week from Triad High School. CONTRIBUTED
Holly Alvoid is the Athlete of the Week from Triad High School. CONTRIBUTED

News | 12 minutes ago
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Holly Alvoid

School: Triad High School

Grade: 12

Age: 18

Sports: softball and volleyball

Biggest influence: parents and Mark Santos

Game-day rituals: hitting ritual same every time

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my softball signing

When I’m bored I like to … watch movies and hang out with friends

Favorite movie: The Upside

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite musical artist: Lauren Daigle

Favorite book: Twilight

Favorite home-cooked meal: Mac ‘n cheese

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Place where you’d love to travel: Paris

Talent you’d like to have: artistic

Favorite school subject: Psychology

Favorite team: Ohio State

Favorite sports moment: got in a pickle and scored the winning run

Favorite junk food: Brownies

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.