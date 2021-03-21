Athlete of the Week Triad High School

Name: Holly Alvoid
School: Triad High School
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Sports: softball and volleyball
Biggest influence: parents and Mark Santos
Game-day rituals: hitting ritual same every time
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my softball signing
When I’m bored I like to … watch movies and hang out with friends
Favorite movie: The Upside
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite musical artist: Lauren Daigle
Favorite book: Twilight
Favorite home-cooked meal: Mac ‘n cheese
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Place where you’d love to travel: Paris
Talent you’d like to have: artistic
Favorite school subject: Psychology
Favorite team: Ohio State
Favorite sports moment: got in a pickle and scored the winning run
Favorite junk food: Brownies