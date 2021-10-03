Athlete of the Week Springfield High School

Name: Jaeden Yost
School: Springfield High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Sports: Volleyball, Softball
Claim to fame/honors: 4 year Varsity volleyball player, exceeded 1,000 assist, 1st team District 9 as a Junior
Words you live by: Be great!
Toughest opponent: myself
Biggest influence: twin brother, Cole Yost
Game-day rituals: Wear my newest spandex and not my old ones. My knee pads always go on the same knee.
What’s on your bedroom walls: my accomplishments along with pictures of people that mean the most to me
When I’m bored I like to… hangout with my friends and make Tiktoks
Favorite movie: Reality High
Person who would play you in a movie: Sandra Oh
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite musical artist: Drake
Favorite book: Magic Tree House
Favorite home-cooked meal: Stir fry
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Whose mind would you like to read: my opponents
Place where you’d love to travel: Paris
Talent you’d like to have: to be able to play multiple instruments
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: the poverty rate
Favorite sports moment: beating Beavercreek my sophomore year. It was an accomplishment that hadn’t been done in 9 years.
Favorite junk food: Ice cream
Best thing about your favorite sport: Volleyball let’s my mind only think about volleyball and nothing else.