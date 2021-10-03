Athlete of the Week Springfield High School

springfield-news-sun logo
Name: Jaeden Yost

School: Springfield High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17

Sports: Volleyball, Softball

Claim to fame/honors: 4 year Varsity volleyball player, exceeded 1,000 assist, 1st team District 9 as a Junior

Words you live by: Be great!

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: twin brother, Cole Yost

Game-day rituals: Wear my newest spandex and not my old ones. My knee pads always go on the same knee.

What’s on your bedroom walls: my accomplishments along with pictures of people that mean the most to me

When I’m bored I like to… hangout with my friends and make Tiktoks

Favorite movie: Reality High

Person who would play you in a movie: Sandra Oh

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite musical artist: Drake

Favorite book: Magic Tree House

Favorite home-cooked meal: Stir fry

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Whose mind would you like to read: my opponents

Place where you’d love to travel: Paris

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to play multiple instruments

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Simone Biles

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: the poverty rate

Favorite sports moment: beating Beavercreek my sophomore year. It was an accomplishment that hadn’t been done in 9 years.

Favorite junk food: Ice cream

Best thing about your favorite sport: Volleyball let’s my mind only think about volleyball and nothing else.

