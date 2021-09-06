Athlete of the Week Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center

Name: Breauna Keeton
School: Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC)
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Sports: Softball, Tennis, Volleyball
Claim to fame/honors: received my Varsity letter and all A’s Honor Roll 9-11th grade
Words you live by: “Talent is given; greatness is earned”
Toughest opponent: myself. Being in a good mental state come game time is key to playing well and enjoying the sports you love
Biggest influence: my big sister, she’s has taught me almost everything I know and has always been the person I look up to.
Game-day rituals: going through a list of everything I need in my bag and then still forgetting something
What’s on your bedroom walls: tons of pictures of my family and friends and some artwork from my little cousins.
When I’m bored I like to… be outside or enjoy time with my nephews
Favorite movie: Safe Haven
Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite music artist: Thomas Rhett
Favorite book: The Fault in our Stars
Favorite home cooked meal: steaks and corn on the grill because my dad has mastered cooking them perfectly
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Who’s mind would you like to read: my best friend
Place where you’d love to travel: Ireland to try the different types of foods they have there
Talent you’d like to have: draw well
Favorite school subject: Geometry
Favorite athlete: Rachel Garcia from UCLA, I love watching her pitch in game
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: is how many people decide to treat others poorly without giving them a chance
Favorite sports moment: when I collided with my catcher for a fly ball in 14u
Favorite junk food: Paydays
Best thing about your favorite sport: is that everyone in my entire family is able to enjoy it. There doesn’t have to be anyone left out and we can all help each other learn and grow as players