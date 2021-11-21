springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Southeastern High School

Taylor Lewis is the Athlete of the Week from Southeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED
Taylor Lewis is the Athlete of the Week from Southeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Taylor Lewis

School: Southeastern High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Volleyball and Softball

Claim to fame/honors: 2021 OHC South Softball Player of the Year, 2018 and 2020 Volleyball Coaches Awards, 1st Team OHC Softball, 2nd Team OHC Volleyball

Words you live by: You’re in charge of your own fun

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: my dad

Game-day rituals: listen to music

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my friends and I

When I’m bored I like to … hang out with my friends

Favorite movie: The Miracle Season

Person who would play you in a movie: Olivia Holt

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite book: Harry Potter

Favorite home-cooked meal: beef and noodles

Favorite restaurant: Cheesecake Factory

Whose mind would you like to read: my opponents

Place where you’d love to travel: Greece

Talent you’d like to have: ability to sing

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Haley Cruse

Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Something in the world I’d like to change: create more kindness

Favorite sports moment: winning Sectionals in volleyball my freshmen year

Favorite junk food: Brownies

Best thing about your favorite sport: the bonds and memories created with my amazing teammates.

