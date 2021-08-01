Athlete of the Week Southeastern High School

Name: Wade Eriksen
School: Southeastern High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Sports: Football, Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: 3-time Team captain, 2-time 2nd team all OHC
Words you live by: When you can do something others can’t, and bad things happen, they happen because of you.
Toughest opponent: Clayton Minter
Biggest influence: Barstool Big Kat
Game-day rituals: tie my shoes multiple times before going out to play
What’s on your bedroom walls: Legos and sports posters
When I’m bored I like to… build Legos
Favorite movie: Top Gun
Person who would play you in a movie: Chris Pratt
Favorite TV show: New Girl
Favorite musical artist: Kayne West
Favorite book: One Fish Two Fish, Red Fish Blue Fish by Dr. Seuss
Favorite home-cooked meal: Norwegian Meatballs
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Whose mind would you like to read: my dog Trippy
Place where you’d love to travel: Avengers Campus at Disneyland in California
Talent you’d like to have: to sing or dance
Favorite school subject: Physics
Favorite athlete: Peyton Manning
Favorite team: Indianapolis Colts
Something in the world I’d like to change: There should be a regular person in the last lane during Olympic races, that way we can truly capture how elite the athletes are.
Favorite sports moment: LeBron James’ chase down block in game 7 of the 2016 NBA finals.
Favorite junk food: Brownies
Best thing about your favorite sport: nothing will ever match the brotherhood I have built with my teammates.