Athlete of the Week Northeastern High School

Claim to fame/honors: Football letterman, Second in County Wrestler

Words you live by: If you ain’t first you’re last.

Toughest opponent: Mechanicsburg

Biggest influence: Dad

Game-day rituals: driving down to the field and eating a pregame snack

What’s on your bedroom walls: Baseball pictures

When I’m bored I like to … fish and hangout with my friends

Favorite movie: Star Wars

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs

Favorite book: Friday Night Lights

Favorite home-cooked meal: steak and mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Longhorn

Whose mind would you like to read: my coach

Place where you’d love to travel: Rocky Mountains

Talent you’d like to have: surfing

Favorite school subject: History/politics

Favorite athlete: Ken Griffey Jr.

Favorite team: Ohio State Football

Something in the world I’d like to change: division and hate between people

Favorite sports moment: walk off against Mechanicsburg freshman year of baseball.

Favorite junk food: jelly filled donuts

Best thing about your favorite sport: the bond with your teammates that comes with it.