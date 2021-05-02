Athlete of the Week Northeastern High School

Name: Colton Moone
School: Northeastern High School
Grade: Junior
Age: 17
Sports: Football, Wrestling, Baseball
Claim to fame/honors: Football letterman, Second in County Wrestler
Words you live by: If you ain’t first you’re last.
Toughest opponent: Mechanicsburg
Biggest influence: Dad
Game-day rituals: driving down to the field and eating a pregame snack
What’s on your bedroom walls: Baseball pictures
When I’m bored I like to … fish and hangout with my friends
Favorite movie: Star Wars
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs
Favorite book: Friday Night Lights
Favorite home-cooked meal: steak and mashed potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Longhorn
Whose mind would you like to read: my coach
Place where you’d love to travel: Rocky Mountains
Talent you’d like to have: surfing
Favorite school subject: History/politics
Favorite athlete: Ken Griffey Jr.
Favorite team: Ohio State Football
Something in the world I’d like to change: division and hate between people
Favorite sports moment: walk off against Mechanicsburg freshman year of baseball.
Favorite junk food: jelly filled donuts
Best thing about your favorite sport: the bond with your teammates that comes with it.