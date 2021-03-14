X

Athlete of the Week Greenon High School

Makenzie Gossett is the Athlete of the Week from Greenon High School. CONTRIBUTED
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Makenzie Gossett

School: Greenon High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17

Sports: Golf, Bowling

Claim to fame/honors: President of Student Council, President of Tri-M Music Honors Society, Student Body President of the Class of 2021, Member of National Honors Society, Member of Varsity G, and Member of Greenon’s Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam

Words you live by: “Our flesh may fail but God’s strength never will.” Psalms 73:26

Toughest opponent: definitely myself. I always tell myself that I have to be the best, but in reality I just have to be the best version of myself.

Biggest influence: my dad

Game-day rituals: I have to listen to country music super loud because it helps to calm my nerves.

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of me with friends and family, my medals that I have earned over the years, as well as some inspiring quotes.

When I’m bored I like to… Create designs on my IPad or watch netflix with my family.

Favorite movie: The Blind Side

Person who would play you in a movie: Melissa McCarthy because I love her sense of humor.

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite music artist: Luke Combs

Favorite book: Where the Wild Things Are

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak, baked potatoes and corn on the cob

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Whose mind would you like to read: my mom’s mind because she is very good at keeping her thoughts in her head.

Place where you’d love to travel: Paris, France.

Talent you’d like to have: to play the guitar or piano fluently.

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: E.J. Tackett or Jason Belmonte

Favorite team: Baltimore Ravens

Something in the world I would like to change: I would like to be able to provide healthcare to anybody in need and there have to be no worry of how much it costs.

Favorite sports moment: When I found out that I had made it to state as an individual my freshman year and was the first ever bowler from Greenon to participate in the state tournament.

Favorite junk food: Goldfish and Cosmic Brownies

Best thing about your favorite sport: is the chance to share the love for the sport with my whole family.

