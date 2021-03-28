Athlete of the Week Graham High School

Name: Alek Martin
School: Graham High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 19
Sports: Wrestling
Claim to fame/honors: 2 time state champ, super 32 champ
Words you live by: Hard work
Toughest opponent: myself
Biggest influence: my dad
Game-day rituals: give Coach Mac a handshake and then he slaps me on the headgear
What’s on your bedroom walls: my old football jersey, bow, cowboy hat, cross
When I’m bored I like to ... go fishing, hunting, or hang with my friends and family
Favorite movie: 8 Seconds
Person who would play you in a movie: Rip off of Yellowstone
Favorite TV show: Yellowstone
Favorite musical artist: George Strait
Favorite book: Percy Jackson
Favorite home-cooked meal: steak
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Whose mind would you like to read: my dads
Place where you’d love to travel: anywhere I can go hunt
Talent you’d like to have: being a country singer or being able to fly
Favorite school subject: Lunch
Favorite athlete: Spencer Lee
Favorite team: South Dakota State University Jackrabbits
Something in the world I’d like to change: coronavirus
Favorite sports moment: winning either my first state title or beating St. Eds my freshman year at State duals to win a D1 state championship
Favorite junk food: Oreos
Best thing about your favorite sport: You don’t have to be good right off the bat, you just have to put work in each and everyday and you’ll make a name for yourself.