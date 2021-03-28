X

Athlete of the Week Graham High School

Alek Martin is the Athlete of the Week from Graham High School. CONTRIBUTED
News | 1 hour ago
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Alek Martin

School: Graham High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 19

Sports: Wrestling

Claim to fame/honors: 2 time state champ, super 32 champ

Words you live by: Hard work

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: my dad

Game-day rituals: give Coach Mac a handshake and then he slaps me on the headgear

What’s on your bedroom walls: my old football jersey, bow, cowboy hat, cross

When I’m bored I like to ... go fishing, hunting, or hang with my friends and family

Favorite movie: 8 Seconds

Person who would play you in a movie: Rip off of Yellowstone

Favorite TV show: Yellowstone

Favorite musical artist: George Strait

Favorite book: Percy Jackson

Favorite home-cooked meal: steak

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: my dads

Place where you’d love to travel: anywhere I can go hunt

Talent you’d like to have: being a country singer or being able to fly

Favorite school subject: Lunch

Favorite athlete: Spencer Lee

Favorite team: South Dakota State University Jackrabbits

Something in the world I’d like to change: coronavirus

Favorite sports moment: winning either my first state title or beating St. Eds my freshman year at State duals to win a D1 state championship

Favorite junk food: Oreos

Best thing about your favorite sport: You don’t have to be good right off the bat, you just have to put work in each and everyday and you’ll make a name for yourself.

