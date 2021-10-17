Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Name: Dylan Day
School: Emmanuel Christian Academy
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Sports: Swimming
Claim to fame/honors: 2019 CBC Swimmer of the year, 3x District qualifier, 1x State qualifier, 2021 200 Freestyle relay state Champion
Words you live by: Put your mind to it you can accomplish anything.
Toughest opponent: Brooks Olsen
Biggest influence: my coaches and my parents
Game-day rituals: pre race Katy Perry is a must
What’s on your bedroom walls: classic cars poster
When I’m bored I like to... watch TV, play disc golf
Favorite movie: The Breakfast Club
Person who would play you in a movie: Tom Cruise
Favorite TV show: The Flash
Favorite musical artist: Ajr
Favorite book: Hunger Games
Favorite home-cooked meal: spaghetti
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Whose mind would you like to read: my coaches or competitors
Place where you’d love to travel: Italy
Talent you’d like to have: juggling
Favorite school subject: Math/Science
Favorite athlete: Caeleb Dressel
Favorite team: Dallas Cowboys
Something in the world I’d like to change: I hate seeing trash on the highway
Favorite sports moment: Caeleb Dressel first world record
Favorite junk food: Skittles
Best thing about your favorite sport: Just when you have pushed yourself to the limit day in and day out, you can really see who cares about what they do and how it can affect themselves and who doesn’t.
