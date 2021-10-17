Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Claim to fame/honors: 2019 CBC Swimmer of the year, 3x District qualifier, 1x State qualifier, 2021 200 Freestyle relay state Champion

Words you live by: Put your mind to it you can accomplish anything.

Toughest opponent: Brooks Olsen

Biggest influence: my coaches and my parents

Game-day rituals: pre race Katy Perry is a must

What’s on your bedroom walls: classic cars poster

When I’m bored I like to... watch TV, play disc golf

Favorite movie: The Breakfast Club

Person who would play you in a movie: Tom Cruise

Favorite TV show: The Flash

Favorite musical artist: Ajr

Favorite book: Hunger Games

Favorite home-cooked meal: spaghetti

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle

Whose mind would you like to read: my coaches or competitors

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: juggling

Favorite school subject: Math/Science

Favorite athlete: Caeleb Dressel

Favorite team: Dallas Cowboys

Something in the world I’d like to change: I hate seeing trash on the highway

Favorite sports moment: Caeleb Dressel first world record

Favorite junk food: Skittles

Best thing about your favorite sport: Just when you have pushed yourself to the limit day in and day out, you can really see who cares about what they do and how it can affect themselves and who doesn’t.