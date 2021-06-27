Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Claim to fame/honors: Academic Excellence 7-11th, Hannah C. Young Most Inspirational, Lion Heart Award Ideal Teammate, Servant Leadership Award, Track and Field Rookie of the Year, Track and Field; Field MVP, Track and Field Long Jump Record, Track and Field 400 Meter Dash Record, Track and Field 4x400 Meter Relay Record, Track and Field 4x200 Meter Relay Record, Junior Class President, Varsity Cheer/Volleyball/Track Captain, National Honor Society, Miss Ohio Teen USA competitor

Words you live by: Proverbs 31:25 “Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come.”

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: My mother, Qiana Shropshire

Game-day rituals: Prayer and stretching

What’s on your bedroom walls: the color pink, and 90s culture

When I’m bored I like to: sing, write, or do my hair.

Favorite movies: Princess and the Frog, Dreamgirls

Person who would play you in a movie: Karyn Parsons in the 90s

Favorite TV show: Martin

Favorite musical artist: Beyonce

Favorite book: Becoming - Michelle Obama

Favorite home-cooked meal: tuna casserole

Favorite restaurant: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Whose mind would you like to read: everyone’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Tokyo, Japan

Talent you’d like to have: surfing

Favorite school subjects: English and Spanish

Favorite athletes: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Masai Russel

Favorite teams: Pittsburgh Steelers, Golden State Warriors, Ohio State University Buckeyes

Somethings in the world I’d like to change: environmental crisis, climate change, orphans

Favorite sports moment: breaking the long jump and 400 Meter Dash Record my Freshman and Junior year of Track and Field

Favorite junk food: Pizza rolls

Best thing about your favorite sport: I love the adrenaline rush and the excitement that comes with doing Track and Field.