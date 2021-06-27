Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Name: Niya Shropshire
School: Emmanuel Christian Academy
Grade: Class of 2022, Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Volleyball, Cheerleading, Track and Field
Claim to fame/honors: Academic Excellence 7-11th, Hannah C. Young Most Inspirational, Lion Heart Award Ideal Teammate, Servant Leadership Award, Track and Field Rookie of the Year, Track and Field; Field MVP, Track and Field Long Jump Record, Track and Field 400 Meter Dash Record, Track and Field 4x400 Meter Relay Record, Track and Field 4x200 Meter Relay Record, Junior Class President, Varsity Cheer/Volleyball/Track Captain, National Honor Society, Miss Ohio Teen USA competitor
Words you live by: Proverbs 31:25 “Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come.”
Toughest opponent: myself
Biggest influence: My mother, Qiana Shropshire
Game-day rituals: Prayer and stretching
What’s on your bedroom walls: the color pink, and 90s culture
When I’m bored I like to: sing, write, or do my hair.
Favorite movies: Princess and the Frog, Dreamgirls
Person who would play you in a movie: Karyn Parsons in the 90s
Favorite TV show: Martin
Favorite musical artist: Beyonce
Favorite book: Becoming - Michelle Obama
Favorite home-cooked meal: tuna casserole
Favorite restaurant: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Whose mind would you like to read: everyone’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Tokyo, Japan
Talent you’d like to have: surfing
Favorite school subjects: English and Spanish
Favorite athletes: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Masai Russel
Favorite teams: Pittsburgh Steelers, Golden State Warriors, Ohio State University Buckeyes
Somethings in the world I’d like to change: environmental crisis, climate change, orphans
Favorite sports moment: breaking the long jump and 400 Meter Dash Record my Freshman and Junior year of Track and Field
Favorite junk food: Pizza rolls
Best thing about your favorite sport: I love the adrenaline rush and the excitement that comes with doing Track and Field.