At least two people injured in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield

At least two people were injured after a collision between a pickup truck and an SUV early Sunday morning in Springfield.
Crews were called to North Burnett Road and Columbus Avenue sometime after midnight on reports of a injury crash,) according to the Springfield Police Division dispatch.
A pickup driver failed to yield when turning and collided with the other vehicle, dispatch said. Dispatch confirmed investigators suspect intoxicated driving from one of the vehicles.
At least two people were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
Someone was was arrested, dispatch confirmed.
Additional information is not yet available.
The crash is under investigation.
