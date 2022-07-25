springfield-news-sun logo
Troopers investigate serious 2-car crash in Clark County

One driver was taken by CareFlight and another by ambulance following a two-car crash Monday, July 25, 2022, at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Jackson Road. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

A nearly head-on crash late Monday morning in Clark County sent both drivers, including one by medical helicopter, to area hospitals.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Jackson Road near Hustead and is under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a black car reportedly failed to yield at a stop sign on Jackson Road while trying to turn left in front of a red car headed north on U.S. 68, troopers said.

The driver of the red car was taken by CareFlight in unknown condition to Miami Valley Hospital and the driver of the black car was taken by medics to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The crash, which temporarily shut down Jackson Road and U.S. 68 near the intersection, remains under investigation.

