Arts Festival favorite, Journey tribute Resurrection returns this week

Springfield Arts Council executive director Tim Rowe gets an interesting and common question prior to the release of each year’s Summer Arts Festival lineup: when is Journey coming back?

Given the classic rock band that set a soundtrack to many lives in the 1980s with classic songs like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Who’s Crying Now” and “Open Arms” has never actually played the festival, it indicates Journey tribute Resurrection is doing its job replicating the band’s songbook.

It’s also a reason the group makes Springfield an annual summer stop on its schedule, having built a mutual respect for the festival.

“It was an instant love affair with Springfield, it’s always such a big and enthusiastic crowd,” said Resurrection keyboard player Vic White. “It’s amazing the level of support people can give a tribute band. We hope the fans will continue to support the main band as well as us.”

Resurrection will lead off week four of the 57th Summer Arts Festival with some post-Independence Day rock fireworks at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Park. Admission is free, but donations to support the series will be taken during intermission pass the hat offerings.

The band is calling this summer’s outing the Still They Ride Tour, inspired by the 1982 song. The concert will bring the big hits, but White said there will also be deep cuts from several albums, rather than focusing on deep cuts from one album as in the past.

“There will be some surprises,” he said.

Another fresh part of the show will be new lead vocalist Bryan Cole’s first concert here. White said the group spent a long time auditioning singers who combined the power, passion and pipes, and right from Cole’s first night onstage he made an impact.

Cole was already a Journey and original vocalist Steve Perry fan from way back. A Journey album was the first LP the young Cole ever purchased.

“We want people to come be prepared, to come ready for our shows with Bryan as our new singer,” said White. “It’s great having him as a part of Resurrection.”

What will also be fresh for Resurrection is this is the first time they’ve played here on a weekday, with their previous shows all coming on a weekend. White said the group likes the atmosphere any day of the week.

“We love Springfield, this is one of our biggest dates on our calendar as the crowd always brings a huge level of excitement,” he said.

The rest of week four will offer a wide variety of music. The rock will continue with some of the genre’s best on Thursday with That Arena Rock Show, another returning favorite.

Explore Job fair aimed at older Clark County adults planned

A new act will blend a folk-pop sound with bluesy two-part harmonies with sisters Adelee and Gentry. The duo may be familiar to local audiences as they are regular performers at the annual Chalkfest and Project Scare-a-Crow event each fall in downtown Springfield.

The music of Earth, Wind and Fire, Chicago, Blood Sweat and Tears and other bands that blend horn-driven rock, rhythm and blues and funk will come alive with Brass Tracks Band, which is returning on Saturday.

The festival’s longest running act, having performed all 57 years, will end the week. The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will pay tribute to one of the masters of movie music, John Williams, who has done scores for films including the Star Wars, Harry Potter and Indiana Jones series and “Schindler’s List” on Sunday.

All performances begin at 8 p.m. and lawn chairs and blankets can be set up at 6 a.m. the morning of a show. Concession stands will be open during the programs.

Festival attendees are encouraged to follow weather reports prior to the show to be aware of the potential of bad weather, which could delay or cancel an event.

For more information on the festival, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.