Art Affair on the Square in Urbana to offer more on Saturday

One of Champaign County’s signature events has a fresh look in 2023 that will bring visual and performing arts together along with other features aimed at all age groups.

Art Affair on the Square will be presented by the Champaign County Arts Council (CCAC) for the first time, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Urbana centered around Monument Square. Admission is free.

CCAC executive director Marcia Callicoat said this year will be closer to pre-pandemic levels of participation starting with 26 art vendors with a range of works including pottery, jewelry and other unique items for sale. There will also be an exhibit by watercolor artist Rhonda Sloan, her first such exhibition in several years, at the CCAC office at 119 Miami St.

“This event seemed to fit with us,” Callicoat said of CCAC taking over Art Affair on the Square. “Rhonda is a fantastic watercolor artist whose work we think people will enjoy.”

The CCAC is blending its Sounds of Summer concert series into the program this year with a live performance from Schizophrenic, performing pop hits from the 1970s to today, from 1-4 p.m. Another live performance will be a square dancing demonstration at 11 a.m. Both events will be in front of the courthouse.

Callicoat said there was also a bigger emphasis on children’s activities led by a performance from musical storyteller and puppet artist Joanie Calem, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Legacy Park. She’ll present a program called “All Together Now: It is Cool to be Kind!” and will include interactive songs, stories and games.

Kids can also get face painting done, and there will be a muralist allowing kids to paint in the park as well. A senior art project done in conjunction with a local senior center will be on display at TeaBaggers.

The event will also include options from several food trucks and wineries will offer wine tastings and bottles of their products for sale.

“We’ve tried hard to make Art Affair on the Square an event that everyone can enjoy. We hope we’ll have good weather as there will be a lot to do on Saturday,” said Callicoat.

Explore Vietnam Moving Wall coming to Urbana

HOW TO GO

What: Art Affair on the Square

Where: Monument Square, downtown Urbana

When: Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: free

More info: www.facebook.com/CCACUrbana/