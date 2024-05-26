Memorial Day weekend events today, Monday

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

By
50 minutes ago
Several events and activities will take place in Clark and Champaign counties in honor of Memorial Day.

SUNDAY

Tremont City

The village’s 156th Memorial Day Parade line up will start at 10 a.m., and the parade will start at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Catawba

The Pleasant Township Memorial Day Parade will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the Village of Catawba.

There is a ceremony at McConkey Cemetery following the parade.

There will also be food trucks and a performance by Tommy Knox beginning at 5 p.m. after the parade.

If you or your organization would like to participate in the parade, call Mandie Warner at 614-653-3953 or email mandie.warner89@gmail.com.

Terre Haute

The Terre Haute Global Methodist Church, 5938 State Route 55 in Urbana, will serve ice cream to all on the front steps of the church beginning at 1 p.m.

The Terre Haute Memorial Day parade and observance will be held starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday near the Terre Haute Mall.

The speaker this year is Jared Shank, a Graham High School and Wright State University graduate, local historian and U.S. Army veteran.

Enon

The Enon Memorial Day Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The parade will start at Greenon High School, 510 Enon-Xenia Road, and end at Enon Cemetery, 6013 Dayton-Springfield Road.

A ceremony will be presented by Enon VFW Post 8437 in Enon Cemetery at Monument Hill once the parade ends.

MONDAY

Springfield

The Springfield Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park and go the same path it has been the last few years. It will start at the bridge, go up Fountain to McCreight and wrap back around Plum to end at the park.

There are over 110 groups and over 3,000 people participating. The grand marshal this year is Randy Ark.

This year’s theme is Remembering Their Sacrifice.

For the latest updates and more information about the event, visit the Springfield Ohio Memorial Day Parade page on Facebook.

The Exchange Club of Springfield will also be handing out over 5,000 flags to kids at the parade.

