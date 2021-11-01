American Red Cross encouraging blood donors as shortage continues

There are several upcoming blood donation opportunities in Clark, Greene, Logan, Miami and Montgomery counties. They include:

Clark County:

Friday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wittenberg University, 200 W. Ward St. in Springfield.

Greene County:

Thursday, Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fairfiled Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cedarville United Presbyterian Church, 30 W. Chillicothe in Cedarville.

Thursday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center, 10823 Chidlaw Road, Building #823, Area A, Gate 12 A in Dayton.

Logan County:

Monday, Nov. 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 Main North in Bellefontaine.

Thursday, Nov. 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Union Station, 613 Hamilton St. in Bellefontaine.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside High School, 2096 County Road 24 South in De Graff.

Miami County:

Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Miami County YMCA-Robinson Branch, 3060 S. County Road 25A in Troy.

Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross - Troy Office, 1100 Wayne St. in Troy.

Montgomery County:

Thursday, Nov. 4 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Village at Dayton Mall, 2796 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Dayton.

Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LDS-Dayton Cultural Hall, 901 E. Whipp Road in Dayton.

To be eligible to donate, individuals need to bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in, be at least 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.