American Red Cross encouraging blood donors as shortage continues

The American Red Cross is encouraging everyone who is eligible to donate blood, as the shortage continues and the holiday season approaches.
“The American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply,” according to a release. “In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.”
According to the Red Cross, thousands of people across the country have donated after an emergency was declared last month for blood donors, but hospital demand is still strong.
“At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection,” the release stated.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows all safety protocols and precautions including masks. Donors can schedule an appointment on the Red Cross Blood Donor app, the website at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who give blood through Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email, and those who give through Nov. 12 will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii.
There are several upcoming blood donation opportunities in Clark, Greene, Logan, Miami and Montgomery counties. They include:
Clark County:
Friday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wittenberg University, 200 W. Ward St. in Springfield.
Greene County:
Thursday, Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fairfiled Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.
Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cedarville United Presbyterian Church, 30 W. Chillicothe in Cedarville.
Thursday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center, 10823 Chidlaw Road, Building #823, Area A, Gate 12 A in Dayton.
Logan County:
Monday, Nov. 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 Main North in Bellefontaine.
Thursday, Nov. 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Union Station, 613 Hamilton St. in Bellefontaine.
Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside High School, 2096 County Road 24 South in De Graff.
Miami County:
Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Miami County YMCA-Robinson Branch, 3060 S. County Road 25A in Troy.
Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross - Troy Office, 1100 Wayne St. in Troy.
Montgomery County:
Thursday, Nov. 4 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Village at Dayton Mall, 2796 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Dayton.
Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LDS-Dayton Cultural Hall, 901 E. Whipp Road in Dayton.
To be eligible to donate, individuals need to bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in, be at least 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
