‘American Pickers’ seeking Ohio places to film show

A producer from the History Channel television show “American Pickers” says cast members are wishing to pick private properties in Ohio.
“We are planning to return to Ohio this April,” said Cineflix Media Producer Meredith Ball. “We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them. ... The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”
The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before, Ball said.
“They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”
Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out to Cineflix by phone at (646) 493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Include your full name, city, state, contact information and a brief description of your collection.
“Please note that the Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public,” Ball said.
