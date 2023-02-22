‘American Pickers’ seeking Ohio places to film show

“We are planning to return to Ohio this April,” said Cineflix Media Producer Meredith Ball. “We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them. ... The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”

The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before, Ball said.