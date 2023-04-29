$7 million Springfield art museum construction work begins with demolition

The event space will be at the front of the building and available for rent, allowing more community use.

Also doubling in size will be the entryway between the north wing and the rest of the museum space, creating better flow.

The portico, consider significant to the history of the building, will remain.

The north wing was built in 1967 with additions in 1973 and offered space for classes, a small gallery and events.

The projected reopening of the area is expected by the end of the year. However, galleries and exhibits will remain open for normal business during the renovations.