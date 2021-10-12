316 Tap & Barrel Grill closes temporarily over COVID spread

The grill, located at 111 W. Main St. in Medway, had previously faced issues with staffing, as well as the costs of supplies and food.

“At 316 Tap & Barrel Grill, we are determined to maintain our product quality standards, even if it means reducing our menu offerings to focus on the most popular items. We will not compromise on our product quality, nor on our commitment to a clean, sanitary kitchen and dining room. All we ask is for your patience and understanding,” read a post on the grill’s Facebook page this past August.