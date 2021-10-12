springfield-news-sun logo
316 Tap & Barrel Grill closes temporarily over COVID spread

A closed sign on the front door of the 316 Tap & Barrel Grill in Medway. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
By Tia Clyburn, Springfield
19 minutes ago
Restaurant located in Medway has served local community for over 80 years.

On Sept. 8, the 316 Tap & Barrel Grill announced on Facebook that the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

The grill, located at 111 W. Main St. in Medway, had previously faced issues with staffing, as well as the costs of supplies and food.

“At 316 Tap & Barrel Grill, we are determined to maintain our product quality standards, even if it means reducing our menu offerings to focus on the most popular items. We will not compromise on our product quality, nor on our commitment to a clean, sanitary kitchen and dining room. All we ask is for your patience and understanding,” read a post on the grill’s Facebook page this past August.

Last year the grill had also closed temporarily in October 2020 to allow for extra cleaning and maintenance as a safety precaution.

“Being a family run business, the safety and well-being of our employees and guests are always our highest priorities. With the season changing we have decided to take extra precaution to provide a safe environment for employees, guests and patrons,” read a post on Oct. 19, 2020.

Opened in 1939, the 316 Tap & Barrel Grill was originally named Tavernette Inn, and has served the local community for over 80 years.

For updates on 316 Tap & Barrel Grill, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

