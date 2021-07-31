2021 Clark County Fair results

5th: Riayn Lowrey

Dairy Feeder Showmanship

Beginner Division Winners

1st: Noah Trick

2nd: Austin Cox

3rd: Blake Wieneke

4th: Reid Olinger

5th: Cordeliah Ervin

Junior Division Winners

1st: Madison Blair

2nd: Phoebe Fout

3rd: Aiden Chany

4th: Josie Henry

5th: Colin Napier

Intermediate Division Winners

1st: Summer Pencil

2nd: Gray Keener

3rd: Riley Lokai

4th: Kayla Ogden

5th: Brenden Slagell

Senior Division Winners

1st: Makenna Young

2nd: Trent Green

3rd: Macy Young

4th: Mikayla Blair

5th: Allie Black

Beef Showmanship, Breeding, and Feeders

Senior Division Winners

1st: Paige Phillips

2nd: Taylor Blanton

3rd: Drew Weymouth

4th: Cheyenne Mendenhall

5th: Olivia Clark

Intermediate Division Winners

1st: Lara Rittenhouse

2nd: Taylor Blanton

3rd: Drew Weymouth

4th: Cheyenne Mendenhall

5th: Olivia Clark

Junior Division Winners

1st: Kendall Bishop

2nd: Maila Snyder

3rd: Eden Clark

4th: Madison Blair

5th: Whitney Emmerling

Beginner Division Winners

1st: Austin Sutherly

2nd: Avery Flax

3rd: Brylie Jackson

4th: Bentlee Clem

5th: Tobias Assen

Kate Page and Clover Stephens play with their brother's pigmy goat projects named "Bill" and "Ted" Saturday at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Overall Showmanship Champion: Kendall Bishop

Breeding Beef- Red Angus

1st: Nathan Stickney

Breeding Beef- All Other Breeds

1st: Tobias Assen

Breeding Beef- Crossbred

1st: Audrey Wurts

2nd: Zackery Rinehart

3rd: Rylee McComas

Breeding Beef- Balancer Spring Yearling Heifer

1st: Madison Boles

Breeding Beef- Shorthorn Spring Yearling Heifer

1st: Paige Phillips

Breeding Beef- Crossbred Spring Yearling Heifer

1st: Austin Sutherly

Breeding Beef- Hereford Cow/ Calf Pair

1st: Darcie Brown

Grand Champion Overall Female: Paige Phillips

Reserve Champion Overall Female: Austin Sutherly

Class 1 4-H and FFA Feeders:

1st: Kailyn Scott

2nd: Kyleigh VanDyne

3rd: Cheyenne Mendenhall

Class 2 4-H and FFA Feeders:

1st: Lauren Flax

2nd: Madison Boles

3rd: Kathryn Welsheimer

Class 3 4-H and FFA Feeders:

1st: Sophia Wilson

2nd: Avery Flax

3rd: Garrett Agle

Class 4 4-H and FFA Feeders:

1st: Brody Thackery

2nd: Kailyn Scott

3rd: Nicole Edwards

Class 5 4-H and FFA Feeders:

1st: Brody Thackery

2nd: Kyleigh VanDyne

3rd: Nicole Edwards

Class 6 4-H and FFA Feeders:

1st: Sophia Wilson

2nd: Nicole Edwards

3rd: Jordan Flax

Grand Champion Feeder Steer: Sophia Wilson

Reserve Champion Feeder Steer: Avery Flax

Grand Champion Feeder Heifer: Sophia Wilson

Reserve Champion Feeder Heifer: Brody Thackery

County Farrowed Market Hog Show

Class 1- Berkshire

1st: Emelia Krouse

2nd: Izzy Fissel

3rd: Kayleigh Chinn

Class 2- Berkshire

1st: Ava Flannery

2nd: Brooke Shope

3rd: Ava Vallery

Class 3- Berkshire

1st: Savannah Martin

2nd: Carly Clem

3rd: Katie Howell

Class 4- Berkshire

1st: Lydia Kaverman

2nd: Eli Barclay

3rd: Abby Rohrer

Class 5- Berkshire

1st: Emelia Krouse

2nd: Izzy Fissel

3rd: Kayleigh Chinn

Berkshire Champion: Lydia Kaverman

Berkshire Reserve Champion: Savannah Martin

Class 6- Duroc

1st: Hannah Swensen

2nd: Maggie Halloway

3rd: Jillian Jennings

Class 7- Duroc

1st: Ian Truenbenach

2nd: Kenley Ballard

3rd: Kadan Harris

Class 8- Duroc

1st: Seth Agle

2nd: Levi Mefford

3rd: Katie Waddle

Duroc Champion: Ian Truebenbach

Berkshire Reserve Champion: Hannah Swensen

Class 9- Hampshire

1st: Reid Hampshire

2nd: Brynn Bishop

3rd: Anthony Mathews

Duroc Champion: Reid Bishop

Berkshire Reserve Champion: Brynn Bishop

Class 9- Hereford

1st: Emma Hilliard

Hereford Champion: Emma Hilliard

Class 10- Landrace

1st: Korbin Kaverman

2nd: Zoe Ballard

3rd: Lalia Jackson

Landrace Champion: Korbin Kaverman

Landrace Reserve Champion: Zoe Ballard

A team competes in the horse Groom and Clean competition Sunday at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Class 11- Poland China

1st: Olivia Deane

2nd: Blake Wilson

3rd: Alexis Wallace

Poland China Champion: Olivia Deane

Poland China Reserve Champion: Blake Wilson

Class 12- Spots

1st: Colt Turnmire

2nd: Colt Turnmire

3rd: Nicole Edwards

Spot Champion: Colt Turnmire

Spot Reserve Champion: Colt Turnmire

Class 13- Tamworth

1st: Bryce Hilliard

2nd: Olivia Deane

3rd: Landon Overholser

Tamworth Champion: Bryce Hilliard

Spot Reserve Champion: Olivia Deane

Class 14- Yorkshire

1st: Cassidy Lusk

2nd: Aubree Keener

3rd: Maggie Holloway

Class 15- Yorkshire

1st: Kylie Locke

2nd: Lydia Kaverman

3rd: Cole Dent

Yorkshire Champion: Cassidy Lusk

Yorkshire Reserve Champion: Kylie Locke

Overall Breed Grand Champion: Cassidy Lusk

Overall Breed Reserve Champion: Lydia Kaverman

Class 16- Crossbreed

1st: Saige Lewis

2nd: Alexis Wallace

3rd: Luke Fissel

Class 17- Crossbreed

1st: Lucas Ayres

2nd: Annie Smyczek

3rd: Rilynn Venable

Class 18- Crossbreed

1st: Ryan Corbitt

2nd: Ava Berner

3rd: Annie Grieser

Class 19- Crossbreed

1st: Brooke Rhodes

2nd: Joslin Mefford

3rd:Carly Clem

Class 20- Crossbreed

1st: Addie Wilt

2nd: Lukas Mefford

3rd: Isabella Ingram

Class 21- Crossbreed

1st: Kinsley Krouse

2nd: Trinity Moss

3rd: Aaliyah Lewis

Class 22- Crossbreed

1st: Addison Flannery

2nd: Kiley See

3rd: Ethan Cooley

Division 1 Grand Champion: Addie Wilt

Division 1 Reserve Champion: Kinsley Krouse

Class 23- Crossbreed

1st: Kaden Bereczky

2nd: Jaden Robinette

3rd: Elizabeth Wiseman

Class 24- Crossbreed

1st: Blaine Lusk

2nd: Kylie Corbitt

3rd: Alexandra Tuttle

Class 25- Crossbreed

1st: Graci Weiss

2nd: Saige Lewis

3rd: Kayleigh Chinn

Class 26- Crossbreed

1st: Wade Shope

2nd: Ryan Corbitt

3rd: Alyssa Jackson

Class 27- Crossbreed

1st: Emelia Krouse

2nd: Tate Swensen

3rd: Owen McIntosh

Class 28- Crossbreed

1st: Kendall Bishop

2nd: Colton Price

3rd: Austin Sutherly

Class 29- Crossbreed

1st: Peyton Bumgardner

2nd: CJ Wilt

3rd: Brooklyn Smith

Class 30- Crossbreed

1st: Brooke Rhodes

2nd: Joslin Mefford

3rd:Carly Clem

Division 2 Grand Champion: Kendall Bishop

Division 2 Reserve Champion: Kaden Berecksley

Class 31- Crossbreed

1st: Chloe Waugh

2nd: Kylie Locke

3rd:Cassidy Lusk

Class 32- Crossbreed

1st: Tristan Stout

2nd: Brooke Shope

3rd: Cole Dent

Class 33- Crossbreed

1st: Joshua Kelly

2nd: Amelia Eberhard

3rd:Eli Goodbar

Class 34- Crossbreed

1st: CJ Wilt

2nd: Skye Lewis

3rd:Colton Price

Class 35- Crossbreed

1st: Emily Waddle

2nd: Devin Berner

3rd:Dylan Moore

Class 36- Crossbreed

1st: Katie Waddle

2nd: Thomas Maxson

3rd:Alexandra Tuttle

Class 37- Crossbreed

1st: Lidia White

2nd: Austin Cox

3rd: Ian Trubenbach

Division 3 Grand Champion: Tristian Stout

Division 3 Reserve Champion: CJ Wilt

Class 38- Crossbreed

1st: Brenna Haggy

2nd: Mitchell Harral

3rd:Tyler Legge-Bobo

Class 39- Crossbreed

1st: Eli Keplinger

2nd: Brayden Harral

3rd: Duke Wilt

Class 40- Crossbreed

1st: Avery Stout

2nd: Hayden Hilliard

3rd: Bailheigh Rhoads

Class 41- Crossbreed

1st: Jessica McHenry

2nd: Sarah Waddle

3rd: Whitney Emmerling

Class 42- Crossbreed

1st: Gracie McHenry

2nd: Amelia Eberhard

3rd: Thomas Maxson

Class 43- Crossbreed

1st: Cassidy Lusk

2nd: Grant Baker

3rd:Emily Waddle

Class 44- Crossbreed

1st: Kelsey Bereczky

2nd: Wade Shope

3rd: Megan Thatcher

Division 4 Grand Champion: Gracie McHenry

Division 4 Reserve Champion: Cassidy Lusk

Class 45- Crossbreed

1st: Kolton Harris

2nd: Brooke Bowen

3rd:Averi Stitzel

Class 46- Crossbreed

1st: Allen Price

2nd: Sarah Waddle

3rd: Skye Lewis

Class 47- Crossbreed

1st: Kylie Corbitt

2nd: Blayne Ferguson

3rd:Hannah Swensen

Class 48- Crossbreed

1st: Gracie McHenry

2nd: Peyton Bumgardner

3rd:Luke Spracklen

Class 49- Crossbreed

1st: Kinsley Krouse

2nd: Austin Stewart

3rd:Krista Tittle

Class 50- Crossbreed

1st: Addie Wilt

2nd: Madelyn Phillips

3rd:Sophia Wilson

Class 51- Crossbreed

1st: Kendall Bishop

2nd: Iree Cox

3rd:Taylor Stull

Division 5 Grand Champion: Gracie McHenry

Division 5 Reserve Champion: Addie Wilt

Overall Grand Champion County Farrowed Market Hog: Gracie McHenry

Overall Reserve Champion County Farrowed Market Hog: Cassidy Lusk

Ladies and Shepard Lead Class

5 and Under

1st: Reese Ingling

2nd: Callie Waddle

3rd: Alice Finney

6-8 Year Olds

1st: Landon Glass

2nd: Emma Tener

9-12 Year Olds

1st: Kendall Goodbar

13- 19 Year Olds

1st: Jamy Stiles

2nd: Abigail Getz

20 years and older

1st: Traci Kyle

Lamb Decorating

8 and Under

1st: Landen Glass

2nd: Hallie Clem

3rd: Mia Ingling

4th: Arlie Edmunds

9-13 Year Olds

1st: Stephanie Getz

2nd: Chloe Ingling

3rd: Tyler Glass

Overall: Stephanie Getz

Market Lamb Show

Lightweight

1st: Cassidy Lookabuagh

Class 1

1st: Katie Larson

2nd: Lydia Waddle

3rd: Kyle Larson

Class 2

1st: Alexandra Waddle

2nd: Courtney Hilty

3rd: Cara Hawley

Class 3

1st: Logan Phillips

2nd: Macy Young

3rd: Ethan Cunningham

Flower projects are judged Saturday at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Division 1 Champion: Logan Phillips

Division 1 Reserve Champion: Alexandra Waddle

Class 4

1st: Taylor Workman

2nd: Katie Larson

3rd: Aiden Tener

Class 5

1st: Carson Daulton

2nd: Alexandra Waddle

3rd: Tessa Waddle

Class 6

1st: Garrett Phillips

2nd: Taylor Workman

3rd: Daniel Stacy

Class 7

1st: Logan Phillips

2nd: Carson Daulton

3rd: Thomas Edwards

Division 2 Champion: Logan Phillips

Division 2 Reserve Champion: Carson Daulton

Class 8

1st: Gabrielle McNier

2nd: Logan Phillips

3rd: Taylor Workman

Class 9

1st: Gabrielle McNier

2nd: Drew Weymouth

3rd: Ava Bolinger

Class 10

1st: Jeana Stiles

2nd: Stephen Roddy

3rd: Cooper Best

Class 11

1st: Gabrielle McNier

2nd: Taylor Workman

3rd: Alexandra Waddle

Division 3 Champion: Gabrielle McNier

Division 3 Reserve Champion: Taylor Workman

Class 12

1st: Drew Weymouth

2nd: Thomas Edwards

3rd: Ella Walling

Class 13

1st: Gabrielle McNier

2nd: Lexi Rittenhouse

3rd: Tyler Glass

Class 14

1st: Andrew Ryan

2nd: Thomas Edwards

3rd: Katelyn Dietrich

Class 15

1st: Lexi Rittenhouse

2nd: Jenna Stiles

3rd: Gabrianna Juergens

Division 4 Champion: Drew Weymouth

Division 4 Reserve Champion: Gabrielle McNier

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Gabrielle McNier

Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Drew Weymouth

3rd Overall Market Lamb: Logan Phillips

Dairy Market Steer and Dairy Feeder Show

Dairy Market Steers

Class 1:

1st: Lilly Powell

2nd: Brooke Comer

3rd: Owen Pelfrey

Class 2

1st: Spencer Pelfrey

2nd: Owen Fagan

3rd: Shelby Stoops

Class 3

1st: Gracie Tuttle

2nd: Shelby Stoops

3rd: Madison Trinkle

Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer: Lilly Powell

Reserve Champion Market Dairy Steer: Gracie Tuttle

Dairy Feeders

Class 1:

1st: Stella Wile

2nd: Tyler Glass

3rd: Luke Wieneke

Class 2

1st: Katie Brentlinger

2nd: Austin Cox

3rd: Adi Balzer

Class 3

1st: Jolie Ervin

2nd: Jed Marshon

3rd: Mikayla Blair

Division 1 Champion: Jolie Ervin

Division 1 Reserve Champion: Stella Wile

Class 4

1st: Tru Buddenberg

2nd: Mallory Snyder

3rd: Kameron Cox

Class 5

1st: Macy Young

2nd: Makenna Young

3rd: Mackenzie Blair

Class 6

1st: Blake Wieneke

2nd: Brandon Wieneke

3rd: Colin Naper

Division 2 Champion: Blake Wieneke

Division 2 Reserve Champion: Brandon Wieneke

Class 7

1st: Luke Korn

2nd: Kathleen Smith

3rd: Lindsey Schell

Class 8

1st: Evan Fagan

2nd: Kathleen Smith

3rd: Lindsey Schell

Class 9

1st: Julia Kane

2nd: Cara Hawley

3rd: Landon Tomidajewicz

Division 3 Chmapion: Evan Fagan

Division 3 Reserve Champion: Julia Kane

Class 10

1st: Simon Black

2nd: Trent Green

3rd: Cora Black

Class 11

1st: Cole Dunsmore

2nd: Elaina Boysel

3rd: Devin Glessner

Class 12

1st: Aiden Chaney

2nd: Alex Oldham

3rd: Lilly Powell

Division 4 Champion: Aiden Chaney

Division 4 Reserve Champion: Cole Dunsmore

Class 13

1st: Grant Baker

2nd: Madelyn Diller

3rd: Phoebe Fout

Class 14

1st: Alyssa Christian

2nd: Trinity Berry

3rd: Allie Black

Class 15

1st: Kayla Ogden

2nd: Emma Baker

3rd: Summer Pencil

Division 5 Champion: Kayla Ogden

Division 5 Reserve Champion: Alyssa Christian

Class 16

1st: Macy Timmons

2nd: Avery Stitzel

3rd: William Tuttle

Class 17

1st: Grey Keener

2nd: Rieley Lokai

3rd: Mallory Snyder

Class 18

1st: Austin Cox

2nd: Josie Henry

3rd: Reygan Brock

Division 6 Champion: Macy Timmons

Division 6 Reserve Champion: Grey Keener

Class 19

1st: Sarah Wiley

2nd: Noah Trick

3rd: Austin Hale

Class 20

1st: Nathan Boysel

2nd: Cameron Pencil

3rd: Cheyane Lokai

Class 21

1st: Macy Timmons

2nd: Madison Blair

3rd: Manon Van Raaij

Division 7 Champion: Sarah Wiley

Division 7 Reserve Champion: Nathan Boyel

Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Macy Timmons

Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder: Grey Keener

3rd Overall Dairy Feeder: Kayla Ogden

4th Overall Dairy Feeder: Sarah Wiley

5th Overall Dairy Feeder: Aiden Chaney

Dairy Market Steer Junior Showmanship

1st: Gracie Scott

2nd: Grace Tuttle

3rd: Shelby Stoops

4th: Lilly Powell

5th: Riayn Lowrey

Turkey & Duck Show & Showmanship Market Turkey Show

Class 1

1st: Madison Trinkle

2nd: Reid Olinger

3rd: Blake Wieneke

Class 2

1st: Phoebe Fout

2nd: Aubrey Anderson

Class 3

1st: Aidan Harbage

2nd: Zayden Lowry

3rd: Jenna Bailey

Grand Champion Market Turkey: Aidan Harbage

Reserve Champion Market Turkey: Madison Trinkle

Market Duck Show Class 1:

1st: Audrey Wurts

2nd: Shane Gossett

3rd: Kaylee Gossett

Class 2

1st: Kaylee Smith

2nd: Madison Blair

3rd: Madsion Smith

Class 3

1st: Gavin Harbage

2nd: Kayleigh Chinn

3rd: Madison Smith

Class 4

1st: Millie Harbage

2nd: Derek Dalton

3rd: Matthew Cordle

Class 5

1st: Mason Perkins

2nd: Daniel Stacy

3rd: Morgan Cates

Class 6

1st: Kaden Bereczky

2nd: Jenna Reid

3rd: Brooklyn Smith

Class 7

1st: Emmit Cates

2nd: Allie Hundley

3rd: Kaeley Jenney

Class 8

1st: Claire Stott

2nd: Logan Bell

3rd: Ryley Nesselrotte

Class 9

1st: Peyton Seery

2nd: Emma Henry

3rd: Emma Crist’

Class 10

1st: Kaelyn Ervin

2nd: Aaliyah Lewis

3rd: Allison DeVanna

Class 11

1st: Jenna Bailey

2nd: Emma Eggeman

3rd: Allie Black

Class 12

1st: Ashley Bailey

2nd: Simon Black

3rd: Colton North

Class 13

1st: Ashlee Stockdale

2nd: Alex Oldham

3rd: Nathan DeVanna

Grand Champion Market Duck: Ashlee Stockdale

Reserve Champion Market Duck: Jenna Bailey

Dairy, Pygmy, Cart, Fiber Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship Junior Showmanship

1st: Josie Henry

2nd: Lily Henry

3rd: Olivia Shaner

4th: Allie Moore

5th: Andie Murakami

Senior Showmanship

1st: Ashley Bailey

2nd: Taylor Lewis

3rd: Alison Shaner

4th: Kenzie Leigh

5th: Sydney Wilson

Pygmy Goat Showmanship Junior Showmanship

1st: Aubree Anderson

2nd: Averi Orndorff

3rd: Bayleigh Ryder

4th: Carson Funderburg

5th: Acelynn Williams

Senior Showmanship

1st: Eryn Gibbs

2nd: Blaise Morris

3rd: Claire Stott

4th: Serenity Roth- Powers

5th: Ellie Benson

Class 1- Cart Goats

1st: Bayleigh Ryder

2nd: Megan Allender

Class 2- Dairy Doe Kids

1st: Ashley Bailey

2nd: Jenna Bailey

3rd: Lily Henry

Class 3- Dairy Doe Kids

1st: Lily Henry

2nd: Josie Henry

Division 1 Champion: Lily Henry

Division 1 Reserve Champion: Ashley Bailey

Class 4- Dairy Dry Does, Over 2

1st: Megan Allender

2nd: Gabe Runyan

3rd: Allie Moore

Class 5- Dairy Milking Does, 2 Under 3

1st: Ashley Bailey

2nd: Lily Henry

3rd: Andie Murakami

Class 6- Over 3 and Under 5

1st: Jenna Bailey

2nd: Ashley Bailey

3rd: Josie Henry

Class 7- Dairy Milking Does, Over 5

1st: Ashley Bailey

2nd: Sydney Wilson

3rd: Allie Moore

Division 2 Champion: Jenna Bailey

Division 2 Reserve Champion: Ashley Bailey

Grand Champion Dairy Doe: Jenna Bailey

Reserve Champion Dairy Doe: Ashley Bailey

Class 8- Dairy Mother & Daughter

1st: Sydney Wilson

2nd: Alison Wilson

Class 9 – Pygmy Type Doe Kids 3, Jan 1 to 31

1st: Darcie Brown

2nd: Beau Ryder

3rd: Addison Elliott

Class 10 – Pygmy Type Wether Kids 3, Nov 1 to Apr 1

1st: Carson Funderburg

2nd: Carson Funderburg

3rd: Bayleigh Ryder

Class 11 – Pygmy Type Adults Wethers, before Nov 1

1st: Hunter Phillips

2nd: Blaise Morris

3rd: Kylee Schafee

Class 12A – Pygmy Type Adults Doe, before Nov 1

1st: Claire Stott

2nd: Carter Phillips

3rd: Bayleigh Ryder

Class 12B – Pygmy Type Adults Doe, before Nov 1

1st: Hunter Phillips

2nd: Savannah Pegram

3rd: Hallei Boles

Class 12C – Pygmy Type Adults Doe, before Nov 1

1st: Trinity Moss

2nd: Aubree Anderson

3rd: Claire Stott

Class 13– Pygmy Type Doe Kids, Feb 1-28

1st: Hunter Phillips

Grand Champion Pgymy Wether: Hunter Phillips

Reserve Champion Pgymy Wether: Blaise Morris

Grand Champion Pgymy Doe: Calire Stott

Reserve Champion Pgymy Doe: Carter Phillips

Class 14- Pygmy Type Mother & Daughter

1st: Hunter Phillips

2nd: Darcie Brown

Class 15- Pygmy Type Mother & Whether

1st: Serenity Roth- Powers

2nd: Bayleigh Ryder

Dairy Female Show

Class 1- Grade Spring Heifer Calf

1st: Ameilia Eberhard

2nd: Austin Cox

3rd: Graci Sehen

Class 2- Grade Winter Heifer Calf

1st: Lauren Grove

2nd: Grace Suver

3rd: Brooke Manning

Class 3- Grade Fall Heifer Calf

1st: Ameilia Eberhard

2nd: Katelin McKee

3rd: Cole Dunsmore

Class 4- Grade Spring Yearling Heifer

1st: Ameilia Eberhard

Class 5- Grade Winter Yearling Heifer

1st: Mallory Snyder

2nd: Luke Kome

Class 6- Grade Cow, 5 years and Over

1st: Sarah Wiley

Grade Champion Female: Amelia Eberhard

Grade Reserve Champion Female: Amelia Eberhard

Class 7- Jersey Winter Heifer Calf

1st: Korbin Kaverman

2nd: Makenna Young

3rd: Macy Young

Class 8- Jersey Fall Heifer Calf

1st: Gwen Schindel

2nd: Macy Young

3rd: Savannah Hamm- Bodine

Class 9- Jersey Summer Yearling Heifer

1st: Gwen Schindel

2nd: Lydia Kaverman

3rd: Makenna Young

Class 9- Jersey Spring Yearling Heifer

1st: Gwen Schindel

Class 10- Jersey Cow Junior

1st: Lydia Kaverman

Class 11- Jersey Cow Senior

1st: Trent Grenn

2nd: Makenna Young

Class 12- Jersey Cow 3 Year

1st: Korbin Kaverman

2nd: Makenna Young

3rd: Gwen Schindel

Class 13- Jersey Cow 4 Year

1st: Korbin Kaverman

Jersey Junior Champion: Gwen Schindel

Jersey Junior Reserve Champion: Gwen Schindel

Jersey Senior Champion: Korbin Kaverman

Jersey Senior Reserve Champion: Trent Green

Overall Jersey Female Champion: Korbin Kaverman

Overall Jersey Female Reserve Champion: Trent Green

Class 14- Holetein Spring Heifer Cals

1st: Graci Schindel

Class 15- Holstein Winter Calf

1st: Korbin Kaverman

Class 16- Holstein Summer Yearling Heifer

1st: Riley Yoder

Class 17- Holstein Cow Senior

1st: Lydia Kaverman

Class 18- Holstein Cow, 4 year

1st: Riley Yoder

Holstein Junior Champion: Riley Yoder

Holestein Junior Reserve Champion: Garcie Schindel

Holstein Senior Champion: Lydia Kaverman

Holstein Senior Reserve Champion: Sara Wiley

Overall Holstien Female Champion: Lydia Kaverman

Overall Holstein Female Reserve Champion: Riley Yoder

Class 19- Brown Swiss Spring Heifer Calf

1st: Malia Snyder

Class 20- Brown Swiss Summer Yearling Heifer

1st: Eden Clark

Class 21- Brown Swiss Spring Yearling Heifer

1st: Olivia Clark

Class 22- Brown Swiss Winter Yearling Heifer

1st: Lilly Powell

Class 23- Brown Swiss Cow, 4 Year

1st: Lilly Powell

Brown Swiss Junior Champion: Olivia Clark

Brown Swiss Junior Reserve Champion: Eden Clark

Brown Swiss Senior Champion: Lilly Powell

Overall Brown Swiss Female Champion: Lilly Powell

Overall Brown Swiss Female Reserve Champion: Olivia Clark

Supreme Champion Female: Korbin Kaverman

Dairy Breeding Showmanship

Junior Showmanship

1st: Korbin Kaverman

2nd: Lilly Powell

3rd: Eden Clark

Senior Showmanship

1st: Gwen Schindel

2nd: Makenna Young

3rd: Macy Young

Market Barrows & Scrambles

Class 1- FFA

1st: Megan Thatcher

2nd: Abigail Berner

3rd: Alex Mills

Class 2- FFA

1st: Tate Swensen

2nd: CJ Wilt

3rd: Emma Baker

Class 3- FFA

1st: Kimberle Henry

2nd: CJ Wilt

3rd: Paige Haemmerle

Class 4- FFA

1st: Cassidy Lusk

2nd: Tristan Stout

3rd: Sarah Waddle

Class 5- FFA

1st: Samantha Wiseman

2nd: Shannon Terrell

3rd: Averi Stitzel

Class 6- FFA

1st: Hannah Swensen

2nd: Mae Mastin

3rd: Evan Ballard

Champion FFA Barrow: Cassidy Lusk

Reserve Champion FFA Barrow: Kimberle Henry

Champion Scramble: Cassidy Lusk

Reserve Champion Scramble: Gracie McHenry

Class 7- 4-H 1 Barrows

1st: Ethan Cooley

2nd: Elliana Messer

3rd: Claire Canterbury

Class 8- 4-H 1 Barrows

1st: Katie Waddle

2nd: Blaine Lusk

3rd: Eli Barclay

Class 9- 4-H 1 Barrows

1st: Gavin Harbage

2nd: Freddy Van Ness

3rd: Lillian Brown

Class 10- 4-H 1 Barrows

1st: Reid Bishop

2nd: Garrett Stitzel

3rd: Reagan Yoder

Champion 4-1 1 Barrow: Katie Waddle

Reserve Champion 4-1 1 Barrow: Reid Bishop

Class 11- 4-H 2 Barrows

1st: Ava Berner

2nd: Joslin Mefford

3rd: Layni Bonifay

Class 12- 4-H 2 Barrows

1st: Lukas Mefford

2nd: Kinsley Krouse

3rd: AJ Grieser

Class 13- 4-H 2 Barrows

1st: Kylie Corbitt

2nd: Alexandra Tuttle

3rd: Kaden Bereczky

Class 14- 4-H 2 Barrows

1st: Jessica McHenry

2nd: Ryan Corbitt

3rd: Saige Lewis

Class 15- 4-H 2 Barrows

1st: Mia Nelson

2nd: Kendall Bishop

3rd: Galina Spracklin

Division 1 4-H 2 Champion: Mia Nelson

Division 1 4-H 2 Reserve Champion: Kendall Bishop

Class 16- 4-H 2 Barrows

1st: Kylie Locke

2nd: Ailya Shaeffer

3rd: Evan Clingman

Class 17- 4-H 2 Barrows

1st: Colton Price

2nd: Emily Waddle

3rd: Skye Lewis

Class 18- 4-H 2 Barrows

1st: Blake Vollrath

2nd: Tyler Bobo-Legge

3rd: Maddison Watson

Division 2 4-H 2 Champion: Avery Stout

Division 1 4-H 2 Reserve Champion: Kylie Locke

Class 19- 4-H 2 Barrows

1st: Eli Keplinger

2nd: Amelia Eberhard

3rd: Kaden Bereczky

Class 20- 4-H 2 Barrows

1st: Allen Price

2nd: Mia Nelson

3rd: Brooke Bowen

Class 21- 4-H 2 Barrows

1st: Blayne Ferguson

2nd: Millie Harbage

3rd: Kylie Corbitt

Class 22- 4-H 2 Barrows

1st: Peyton Bumgardner

2nd: Luke Spracklen

3rd: Austin Yoder

Class 23- 4-H 2 Barrows

1st: Addie Wilt

2nd: Gracey Ferguson

3rd: Kaden Harris

Division 3 4-H 2 Champion: Eli Keplinger

Division 1 4-H 2 Reserve Champion: Peyton Bumgardner

Overall 4-H 2 Barrow Champion: Avery Stout

Overall 4-H 2 Barrow Reserve Champion: Eli Keplinger

Market Hog Breed & Gilt

Class 1- Berkshire

1st: Emelia Krouse

2nd: Annie Smyczek

3rd: Isabella Fissel

Class 2- Berkshire

1st: Brooke Shope

2nd: Duke Wilt

3rd: Ava Flannery

Class 3- Berkshire

1st: Savannah Martin

2nd: Katie Howell

3rd: Savannah Cox

Class 4- Berkshire

1st: Lydia Kaverman

2nd: Evan Clingman

3rd: Eli Barclay

Berkshire Champion: Lydia Kaveman

Berkshire Reserve Champion: Brooke Shope

Class 5- Chester White

1st: Cohen Gunther

Chester White Champion: Cohen Gunther

Class 6- Duroc

1st: Hannah Swensen

2nd: Jillian Jennings

3rd: Liam Fairbanks

Class 7- Duroc

1st: Kenley Ballard

2nd: Aliya Shaffer

3rd: Gavin Harbage

Class 8- Duroc

1st: Seth Agle

2nd: Katie Waddle

3rd: Ian Truenbach

Duroc Champion: Kenley Ballard

Duroc Reserve Champion: Seth Agle

Class 9- Hampshire

1st: Reid Bishop

2nd: Brynn Bishop

3rd: Joslin Meffors

Hampshire Champion: Reid Bishop

Hampshire Reserve Champion: Brynn Bishop

Class 10- Hereford

1st: Emma Hillard

Champion Hereford: Emma Hillard

Class 11- Landrace

1st: Laci Lough

2nd: Korbin Kaverman

3rd: Cole Wilson

Champion Landrace: Laci Lough

Reserve Champion Landrace: Korbin Kaverman

Class 12- Poland China

1st: Olivia Deane

2nd: Paige Phillips

3rd: Justin Legge Jr.

Champion Poland China: Olivia Deane

Reserve Champion Poland China: Paige Phillips

Class 13- Spots

1st: Colt Turnmire

2nd: Nicole Edwards

3rd: Colt Turnmire

Champion Spot: Colt Turnmire

Reserve Champion Spot: Nicole Edwards

Class 14- Tamworth

1st: Bryce Hilliard

2nd: Landon Overholser

3rd: Olivia Deane

Class 15- Yorkshire

1st: Cassidy Lusk

2nd: Aubree Keener

3rd: Alyssa Walden

Class 16- Yorkshire

1st: Cole Dent

2nd: Kylie Locke

3rd: Reese Florence

Champion Yorkshire: Cassidy Lusk

Reserve Champion Yorkshire: Cole Dent

Overall Breed Grand Champion: Cassidy Lusk

Overall Breed Reserve Champion: Reid Bishop

Class 17- FFA

1st: Annie Smyczek

2nd: Ashley Reed

3rd: Madison Boles

Class 18- FFA

1st: Ava Vallery

2nd: Ethan Yearout

3rd: Megan Thatcher

Class 19- FFA

1st: Tristan Stout

2nd: Mary Albano

3rd: Emily Wical

Class 20- FFA

1st: Gracie McHenry

2nd: Tate Swensen

3rd: Brenna Haggy

Class 21- FFA

1st: Garcie McHenry

2nd: Sarah Waddle

3rd: Aubree Keener

FFA Gilt Champion: Gracie McHenry

FFA Gilt Reserve Champion: Ava Vallery

Class 22- 4-H 1

1st: Reese Florence

2nd: Jaxon Crawford

3rd: Lucas Ayres

Class 23- FFA

1st: Brooke Shope

2nd: Emeila Krouse

3rd: Finn Canterbury

Class 24- 4-H 1

1st: Korbin Kaverman

2nd: Brennon Burton

3rd: Caden Freeze

Class 25- 4-H 1

1st: Aubrey Ferguson

2nd: Phillip Boles

3rd: Jackson Wilson

4-H 1 Gilt Champion: Aubrey Ferguson

4-H 1 Gilt Reserve Champion: Korbin Kaverman

Class 26- 4-H 2

1st: Alexis Wallace

2nd: Philip Boles

3rd: Jackson Wilson

Class 27- 4-H 2

1st: Ryan Corbitt

2nd: Ava Berner

3rd: Emmit Cates

Class 28- 4-H 2

1st: Addie Wilt

2nd: Ava Flannery

3rd: Kelton Keehner

Class 29- 4-H 2

1st: Emma Skinner

2nd: Addison Flannery

3rd: Payton Moore

Division 1 4-H 2 Champion: Addie Wilt

Division 2 4-H 2 Reserve Champion: Emma Skinner

Class 30- 4-H 2

1st: Colton Price

2nd: Lukas Mefford

3rd: Peyton Bumgardner

Class 31- 4-H 2

1st: Kelsey Bereczky

2nd: Cole Dent

3rd: Eli Goodbar

Class 32- 4-H 2

1st: Max Swensen

2nd: Kolton Harris

3rd: Thomas Maxson

Class 31- 4-H 2

1st: Eli Keplinger

2nd: Lidia White

3rd: Mitchell Harral

Division 2 4-H 2 Champion: Eli Keplinger

Division 2 4-H 2 Reserve Champion: Colton Price

Class 32- 4-H 2

1st: Jessica McHenry

2nd: Austin Sutherly

3rd: Brooke Bowen

Class 33- 4-H 2

1st: Avery Stout

2nd: Luke Spracklen

3rd: Kelsey Bereczky

Class 34- 4-H 2

1st: Addison Flannery

2nd: Connor Bowen

3rd: Kinsley Krouse

Class 35- 4-H 2

1st: Kendall Bishop

2nd: Iree Cox

3rd: Blayne Ferguson

Division 3 4-H 2 Champion: Jessica McHenry

Division 3 4-H 2 Reserve Champion: Avery Stout

4-H 2 Gilt Champion: Eli Keplinger

4-H 2 Gilt Reserve Champion: Jessica McHenry

Grand Champion Market Hog: Avery Stout

Reserve Champion Market Hog: Gracie McHenry

3rd Overall Market Hog: Cassidy Lusk

4th Overall Market Hog: Eli Keplinger

5th Overall Market Hog: Cassidy Lusk

Market Production Goats Showmanship

Senior Showmanship

1st: Victoria Tillaman

2nd: Katelyn Tehan

Intermediate Showmanship

1st: Kyle Larson

2nd: Caleb Schultz

Junior Showmanship

1st: Anna Roof

2nd: Mitchell Harral

Beginner Showmanship

1st: Brayden Harral

2nd: Hadley Marshall

Class 1- Market Production Doe Kid, after Mar 1

1st: MaryEllen Moore

2nd: Mitchell Harral

3rd: Brayden Harral

Class 2- Market Production Doe Kid, Feb 1-28

1st: Victoria Tillman

2nd: Kaeley Jenney

3rd: Alexis Jenney

Class 3A- Market Production Doe Kid, Jan 1-31

1st: Logan Phillips

2nd: Courtney Hilty

3rd: Kyle Larson

Class 3B- Market Production Doe Kid, Jan 1-31

1st: Victoria Tillman

2nd: Brayden Howard

3rd: Adelyn Stalder

Class 4- Market Production Doe Kid, Nov 1- Dec 31

1st: Eli Snyder

2nd: Katelyn Tehan

3rd: Katie Larson

Division 1 Champion: Logan Phillips

Division 1 Reserve Champion: Victoria Tillman

Class 5A- Market Production Doe, 1 under 2 Unfreshed

1st: Anna Roof

2nd: Mitchell Harral

3rd: Brayden Harral

Class 5A- Market Production Doe, 1 under 2 Unfreshed

1st: Taylor Seery

2nd: Anna Roof

3rd: Madison Grimm

Division 2 Champion: Taylor Seery

Division 2 Reserve Champion: Anna Roof

Class 6- Market Production Yearling Doe, under 2 Freshened

1st: Caleigh Blanton

2nd: Kaylynn Wilhelm

Class 7- Market Production Yearling Doe, under 2 Freshened

1st: Darcie Brown

2nd: Natalie Cremeens

Class 8- Market Production Doe, 2 Under 3

1st: Peyton Seery

2nd: Christy Foster

3rd: Xander Stacy

Class 9- Market Production Yearling Doe, 3 Under 5

1st: Taylor Seery

2nd: Caleigh Blanton

3rd: Caleigh Blanton

Class 10- Market Production Doe, over 5

1st: Adelyn Stalder

Division 3 Champion: Taylor Seery

Division 3 Reserve Champion: Payton Seery

Overall Market Production Doe Champion: Logan Phillips

Overall Market Production Doe Reserve Champion: Victoria Tillman

Class 11- Markert Production Mother & Daughter

1st: Adelyn Stalder

2nd: Kierstin Young

3rd: Darcie Brown

Class 12- Market Production Mother & Daughter

1st: Kaylie Kaffenbarger

2nd: Darcie Brown

Rabbit Showmanship

Beginner Showmanship

1st: Olivia Shaner

2nd: Jahnia Jackson

3rd: Sophia Baker

Junior Showmanship

1st: Alyssa Evans

2nd: Ameila Bloomer

3rd: Josiah Zimmerman

Intermediate Showmanship

1st: Kaylee Smith

2nd: Isabella Baker

3rd: Sarah Watkins

Senior Showmanship

1st: Amy Stewart

2nd: Kaitlyn Goodfellow

3rd: Grant Goodfellow

Poultry Show & Showmanship

Grand Champion Overall Meat Pen: Ben Radford

Reserve Grand Champion Overall Meat Pen: Parker Johnson

Beginner Division Winners

1st: Lily Henry

2nd: John Crutchfield

3rd: Olivia Shaner

4th: Lylah Rife

5th: Aubree Anderson

Junior Division Winners

1st: Alexis Baker

2nd: Lidiya McCarthy

3rd: Thar Rodriguez

4th: Andrew Shadrick

Intermediate Division Winners

1st: Lily Henry

2nd: Alaina Freeze

3rd: Daniel Stacey

4th: Taylor Bersaugh

5th: Alison Shaner

Senior Division Winners

1st: Amy Stewart

2nd: Holden Bailey

3rd: Amber Keaton

4th: Carlee Nicewaner

5th: Trent Fries

Market Beef

Class 1- Underweight

1st:Cheyenne Mendenhall

Class 2- FFA

1st: Sophia Wilson

2nd: Makenna Young

3rd: Courtney Hilty

Class 3- FFA

1st: Lara Rittenhouse

2nd: Andrew Flax

3rd: Haley Wright

Class 4- FFA

1st: Drew Weymouth

2nd: Garrett Agle

3rd: Gregory Flax

Overall FFA Champion: Drew Weymouth

Overall FFA Reserve Champion: Garrett Agle

3rd Overall FFA: Lara Rittenhouse

4th Overall FFA: Andrew Flax

5th Overall FFA: Mason Potter

Class 5- Belted Galloway Steer

1st: Lara Rittenhouse

2nd: Aidan Harbage

Champion Belted Galloway Steer: Lara Rittenhouse

Reserve Champion Belted Galloway Steer: Aidan Harbage

Class 6- Maine Anjou Steer

1st: Olivia Clark

2nd: Kaitlyn Goodfellow

3rd: Maximus Krempasky

Champion Maine Anjou Steer: Olivia Clark

Reserve Champion Maine Anjou Steer: Kaitlyn Goodfellow

Class 7- Shorthorn Steer

1st: Eden Clark

2nd: Paige Phillips

3rd: Hudson Kress

Champion Shorthorn Steer: Eden Clark

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer: Paige Phillips

Class 8- Shorthorn Plus Steer

1st: Grace Gundolf

2nd: Issac Gundolf

3rd: Taylor Blanton

Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer: Garce Gundolf

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer: Issac Gundolf

Class 9- Scramble

1st: Gregory Flax

2nd: Philip Welsheimer

3rd: Spencer Pelfrey

Champion Scramble Steer: Gregory Flax

Reserve Champion Scramble Steer: Philip Welsheimer

Class 10- 4-H

1st: Luke Wilson

2nd: Grant Goodfellow

3rd: Katelyn Boles

Class 1q- 4-H

1st: Benjamin Orr

2nd: Lauren Flax

3rd: Avery Flax

Class 12- 4-H

1st: Whitney Emmerling

2nd: Reid Bishop

3rd: Gage Stull

Class 13- 4-H

1st: Karlie Palmer

2nd: Josie Jennings

3rd: Kendall Bishop

Class 14- 4-H

1st: Maximus Krempasky

2nd: Kendall Bishope

3rd: Seth Agle

Class 15- 4-H

1st: Eden Clark

2nd: Jordan Flax

3rd: Taylor Stull

Overall 4-H Champion: Karlie Palmer

Overall 4-H Reserve Champion: Maximus Krempasky

3rd Overall 4-H: Whitney Emmerling

4th Overall 4-H: Eden Clark

5th Overall 4-H: Josie Jennings

Class 16- Market Heifer

1st:Josie Jennings

2nd: Tyler Legge-Bobo

3rd: Benjamin Orr

Market Heifer Champion: Josie Jennings

Market Heifer Reserve Champion: Tyler Legge-Bobo

Overall Market Beef Champion: Drew Weymouth

Overall Market Beef Reserve Champion: Karlie Palmer

3rd Overall Market Beef: Olivia Clark

4th Overall Market Beef: Maximus Krempasky

5th Overall Market Beef: Whitney Emmerling

Market Goat Show & Showmanship

Senior Division Winners

1st: Victoria Tillman

2nd: Andrew Ryan

Intermediate Division Winners

1st: Lara Rittenhouse

2nd: Kyle Larson

Junior Division Winners

1st: Maila Snyder

2nd: Sara Kottmyer

Beginner Division Winners

1st: Garrett Phillips

2nd: Eli Snyder

Class 1- Underweight Does

1st: Taylor Seery

2nd: Sara Kottmyer

3rd: Lillian Brown

Class 2- Market Does

1st: Elli Bostick

2nd: Evan Fagan

3rd: Marah Day

Class 3- Market Does

1st: Katie Howell

2nd: Jackson Stokes

3rd: Makenna Young

Class 4- Market Does

1st: Brandon Day

2nd: Brooke Thackery

3rd: Paul Grandinette Jr.

Market Doe Division 1 Champion: Brandon Day

Market Doe Division 1 Reserve Champion: Eli Bostick

Class 5- Market Does

1st: Brenden Dixon

2nd: Kylie Corbitt

3rd: Ace Stanley

Class 6- Market Does

1st: Mailia Snyder

2nd: Emily Hope

3rd: Emma Bostick

Class 7- Market Does

1st: Emma Bennett

2nd: Lillian Bushey

3rd: Maelyn Duvall

Market Doe Division 2 Champion: Maila Snyder

Market Doe Division 1 Reserve Champion: Brenden Dixon

Market Doe Champion: Maila Snyder

Market Doe Reserve Champion: Brenden Day

Class 8- Underweight Wethers

1st: Brennan Blanton

2nd: Emma Moore

3rd: Gabe Baugh

Class 8- Market Wethers

1st: Kyle Larson

2nd: Katelyn Tehan

3rd: Roark Thompson

Class 9- Market Wethers

1st: Courtney Hilty

2nd: Xander Stacey

3rd: Anna Roof

Class 10- Market Wethers

1st: Mailia Snyder

2nd: Aubrey Anderson

3rd: Evan Fagan

Class 11- Market Wethers

1st: Brendon Day

2nd: Katie Larson

3rd: Kyle Larson

Market Whether Division 1 Champion: Maila Snyder

Market Whether Division 1 Reserve Champion: Courtney Hilty

Class 12- Market Wethers

1st: Logan Phillips

2nd: Owen Maxson

3rd: Ashlee Stockdale

Class 13- Market Wethers

1st: Hailey Bush

2nd: Eli Snyder

3rd: Peyton Seery

Class 15- Market Wethers

1st: Kenzie Leigh

2nd: Brooke Printz

3rd: Kathleen Smith

Class 16- Market Wethers

1st: Lara Rittenhouse

2nd: Emma Rittenhouse

3rd: Zachary Day

Class 17- Market Wethers

1st: Paul Grandinette Jr

2nd: Justin Legge Jr

3rd: Katie Larson

Class 18- Market Wethers

1st: Andrew Ryan

2nd: Jacob Sheppeard

3rd: Kylie Corbitt

Class 19- Market Wethers

1st: Emma Rittenhouse

2nd: Coltyn Timmons

3rd: Danielle Via

Market Whether Division 3 Champion: Andrew Ryan

Market Whether Division 3Reserve Champion: Lara Rittenhouse

Class 20- Market Wethers

1st: Victoria Tillman

2nd: Andrew Ryan

3rd: Levi Webster

Class 21- Market Wethers

1st: Abigail Webster

2nd: Brayden Howard

3rd: Brenden Dixon

Class 22- Market Wethers

1st: Victoria Tillman

2nd: Elli Bostick

3rd: Madison Justice

Class 23- Market Wethers

1st: Mitchell Harral

2nd: Annie Grieser

3rd: Destiny Bowers

Market Whether Division 4 Champion: Victoria Tillman

Market Whether Division 4 Reserve Champion: Andrew Ryan

Market Whether Champion: Andrew Ryan

Market Whether Reserve Champion: Logan Phillips

Overall Market Goat Champion: Andrew Ryan

Overall Market Goat Reserve Champion: Logan Phillips

This is a partial list of winners from the 2021 Clark County Fair.

Source: Clark County Fair