2021 Clark County Fair results

Dairy Market Steer Junior Showmanship
1st: Gracie Scott
2nd: Grace Tuttle
3rd: Shelby Stoops
4th: Lilly Powell
5th: Riayn Lowrey
Dairy Feeder Showmanship
Beginner Division Winners
1st: Noah Trick
2nd: Austin Cox
3rd: Blake Wieneke
4th: Reid Olinger
5th: Cordeliah Ervin
Junior Division Winners
1st: Madison Blair
2nd: Phoebe Fout
3rd: Aiden Chany
4th: Josie Henry
5th: Colin Napier
Intermediate Division Winners
1st: Summer Pencil
2nd: Gray Keener
3rd: Riley Lokai
4th: Kayla Ogden
5th: Brenden Slagell
Senior Division Winners
1st: Makenna Young
2nd: Trent Green
3rd: Macy Young
4th: Mikayla Blair
5th: Allie Black
Beef Showmanship, Breeding, and Feeders
Senior Division Winners
1st: Paige Phillips
2nd: Taylor Blanton
3rd: Drew Weymouth
4th: Cheyenne Mendenhall
5th: Olivia Clark
Intermediate Division Winners
1st: Lara Rittenhouse
2nd: Taylor Blanton
3rd: Drew Weymouth
4th: Cheyenne Mendenhall
5th: Olivia Clark
Junior Division Winners
1st: Kendall Bishop
2nd: Maila Snyder
3rd: Eden Clark
4th: Madison Blair
5th: Whitney Emmerling
Beginner Division Winners
1st: Austin Sutherly
2nd: Avery Flax
3rd: Brylie Jackson
4th: Bentlee Clem
5th: Tobias Assen
Overall Showmanship Champion: Kendall Bishop
Breeding Beef- Red Angus
1st: Nathan Stickney
Breeding Beef- All Other Breeds
1st: Tobias Assen
Breeding Beef- Crossbred
1st: Audrey Wurts
2nd: Zackery Rinehart
3rd: Rylee McComas
Breeding Beef- Balancer Spring Yearling Heifer
1st: Madison Boles
Breeding Beef- Shorthorn Spring Yearling Heifer
1st: Paige Phillips
Breeding Beef- Crossbred Spring Yearling Heifer
1st: Austin Sutherly
Breeding Beef- Hereford Cow/ Calf Pair
1st: Darcie Brown
Grand Champion Overall Female: Paige Phillips
Reserve Champion Overall Female: Austin Sutherly
Class 1 4-H and FFA Feeders:
1st: Kailyn Scott
2nd: Kyleigh VanDyne
3rd: Cheyenne Mendenhall
Class 2 4-H and FFA Feeders:
1st: Lauren Flax
2nd: Madison Boles
3rd: Kathryn Welsheimer
Class 3 4-H and FFA Feeders:
1st: Sophia Wilson
2nd: Avery Flax
3rd: Garrett Agle
Class 4 4-H and FFA Feeders:
1st: Brody Thackery
2nd: Kailyn Scott
3rd: Nicole Edwards
Class 5 4-H and FFA Feeders:
1st: Brody Thackery
2nd: Kyleigh VanDyne
3rd: Nicole Edwards
Class 6 4-H and FFA Feeders:
1st: Sophia Wilson
2nd: Nicole Edwards
3rd: Jordan Flax
Grand Champion Feeder Steer: Sophia Wilson
Reserve Champion Feeder Steer: Avery Flax
Grand Champion Feeder Heifer: Sophia Wilson
Reserve Champion Feeder Heifer: Brody Thackery
County Farrowed Market Hog Show
Class 1- Berkshire
1st: Emelia Krouse
2nd: Izzy Fissel
3rd: Kayleigh Chinn
Class 2- Berkshire
1st: Ava Flannery
2nd: Brooke Shope
3rd: Ava Vallery
Class 3- Berkshire
1st: Savannah Martin
2nd: Carly Clem
3rd: Katie Howell
Class 4- Berkshire
1st: Lydia Kaverman
2nd: Eli Barclay
3rd: Abby Rohrer
Class 5- Berkshire
1st: Emelia Krouse
2nd: Izzy Fissel
3rd: Kayleigh Chinn
Berkshire Champion: Lydia Kaverman
Berkshire Reserve Champion: Savannah Martin
Class 6- Duroc
1st: Hannah Swensen
2nd: Maggie Halloway
3rd: Jillian Jennings
Class 7- Duroc
1st: Ian Truenbenach
2nd: Kenley Ballard
3rd: Kadan Harris
Class 8- Duroc
1st: Seth Agle
2nd: Levi Mefford
3rd: Katie Waddle
Duroc Champion: Ian Truebenbach
Berkshire Reserve Champion: Hannah Swensen
Class 9- Hampshire
1st: Reid Hampshire
2nd: Brynn Bishop
3rd: Anthony Mathews
Duroc Champion: Reid Bishop
Berkshire Reserve Champion: Brynn Bishop
Class 9- Hereford
1st: Emma Hilliard
Hereford Champion: Emma Hilliard
Class 10- Landrace
1st: Korbin Kaverman
2nd: Zoe Ballard
3rd: Lalia Jackson
Landrace Champion: Korbin Kaverman
Landrace Reserve Champion: Zoe Ballard
Class 11- Poland China
1st: Olivia Deane
2nd: Blake Wilson
3rd: Alexis Wallace
Poland China Champion: Olivia Deane
Poland China Reserve Champion: Blake Wilson
Class 12- Spots
1st: Colt Turnmire
2nd: Colt Turnmire
3rd: Nicole Edwards
Spot Champion: Colt Turnmire
Spot Reserve Champion: Colt Turnmire
Class 13- Tamworth
1st: Bryce Hilliard
2nd: Olivia Deane
3rd: Landon Overholser
Tamworth Champion: Bryce Hilliard
Spot Reserve Champion: Olivia Deane
Class 14- Yorkshire
1st: Cassidy Lusk
2nd: Aubree Keener
3rd: Maggie Holloway
Class 15- Yorkshire
1st: Kylie Locke
2nd: Lydia Kaverman
3rd: Cole Dent
Yorkshire Champion: Cassidy Lusk
Yorkshire Reserve Champion: Kylie Locke
Overall Breed Grand Champion: Cassidy Lusk
Overall Breed Reserve Champion: Lydia Kaverman
Class 16- Crossbreed
1st: Saige Lewis
2nd: Alexis Wallace
3rd: Luke Fissel
Class 17- Crossbreed
1st: Lucas Ayres
2nd: Annie Smyczek
3rd: Rilynn Venable
Class 18- Crossbreed
1st: Ryan Corbitt
2nd: Ava Berner
3rd: Annie Grieser
Class 19- Crossbreed
1st: Brooke Rhodes
2nd: Joslin Mefford
3rd:Carly Clem
Class 20- Crossbreed
1st: Addie Wilt
2nd: Lukas Mefford
3rd: Isabella Ingram
Class 21- Crossbreed
1st: Kinsley Krouse
2nd: Trinity Moss
3rd: Aaliyah Lewis
Class 22- Crossbreed
1st: Addison Flannery
2nd: Kiley See
3rd: Ethan Cooley
Division 1 Grand Champion: Addie Wilt
Division 1 Reserve Champion: Kinsley Krouse
Class 23- Crossbreed
1st: Kaden Bereczky
2nd: Jaden Robinette
3rd: Elizabeth Wiseman
Class 24- Crossbreed
1st: Blaine Lusk
2nd: Kylie Corbitt
3rd: Alexandra Tuttle
Class 25- Crossbreed
1st: Graci Weiss
2nd: Saige Lewis
3rd: Kayleigh Chinn
Class 26- Crossbreed
1st: Wade Shope
2nd: Ryan Corbitt
3rd: Alyssa Jackson
Class 27- Crossbreed
1st: Emelia Krouse
2nd: Tate Swensen
3rd: Owen McIntosh
Class 28- Crossbreed
1st: Kendall Bishop
2nd: Colton Price
3rd: Austin Sutherly
Class 29- Crossbreed
1st: Peyton Bumgardner
2nd: CJ Wilt
3rd: Brooklyn Smith
Class 30- Crossbreed
1st: Brooke Rhodes
2nd: Joslin Mefford
3rd:Carly Clem
Division 2 Grand Champion: Kendall Bishop
Division 2 Reserve Champion: Kaden Berecksley
Class 31- Crossbreed
1st: Chloe Waugh
2nd: Kylie Locke
3rd:Cassidy Lusk
Class 32- Crossbreed
1st: Tristan Stout
2nd: Brooke Shope
3rd: Cole Dent
Class 33- Crossbreed
1st: Joshua Kelly
2nd: Amelia Eberhard
3rd:Eli Goodbar
Class 34- Crossbreed
1st: CJ Wilt
2nd: Skye Lewis
3rd:Colton Price
Class 35- Crossbreed
1st: Emily Waddle
2nd: Devin Berner
3rd:Dylan Moore
Class 36- Crossbreed
1st: Katie Waddle
2nd: Thomas Maxson
3rd:Alexandra Tuttle
Class 37- Crossbreed
1st: Lidia White
2nd: Austin Cox
3rd: Ian Trubenbach
Division 3 Grand Champion: Tristian Stout
Division 3 Reserve Champion: CJ Wilt
Class 38- Crossbreed
1st: Brenna Haggy
2nd: Mitchell Harral
3rd:Tyler Legge-Bobo
Class 39- Crossbreed
1st: Eli Keplinger
2nd: Brayden Harral
3rd: Duke Wilt
Class 40- Crossbreed
1st: Avery Stout
2nd: Hayden Hilliard
3rd: Bailheigh Rhoads
Class 41- Crossbreed
1st: Jessica McHenry
2nd: Sarah Waddle
3rd: Whitney Emmerling
Class 42- Crossbreed
1st: Gracie McHenry
2nd: Amelia Eberhard
3rd: Thomas Maxson
Class 43- Crossbreed
1st: Cassidy Lusk
2nd: Grant Baker
3rd:Emily Waddle
Class 44- Crossbreed
1st: Kelsey Bereczky
2nd: Wade Shope
3rd: Megan Thatcher
Division 4 Grand Champion: Gracie McHenry
Division 4 Reserve Champion: Cassidy Lusk
Class 45- Crossbreed
1st: Kolton Harris
2nd: Brooke Bowen
3rd:Averi Stitzel
Class 46- Crossbreed
1st: Allen Price
2nd: Sarah Waddle
3rd: Skye Lewis
Class 47- Crossbreed
1st: Kylie Corbitt
2nd: Blayne Ferguson
3rd:Hannah Swensen
Class 48- Crossbreed
1st: Gracie McHenry
2nd: Peyton Bumgardner
3rd:Luke Spracklen
Class 49- Crossbreed
1st: Kinsley Krouse
2nd: Austin Stewart
3rd:Krista Tittle
Class 50- Crossbreed
1st: Addie Wilt
2nd: Madelyn Phillips
3rd:Sophia Wilson
Class 51- Crossbreed
1st: Kendall Bishop
2nd: Iree Cox
3rd:Taylor Stull
Division 5 Grand Champion: Gracie McHenry
Division 5 Reserve Champion: Addie Wilt
Overall Grand Champion County Farrowed Market Hog: Gracie McHenry
Overall Reserve Champion County Farrowed Market Hog: Cassidy Lusk
Ladies and Shepard Lead Class
5 and Under
1st: Reese Ingling
2nd: Callie Waddle
3rd: Alice Finney
6-8 Year Olds
1st: Landon Glass
2nd: Emma Tener
9-12 Year Olds
1st: Kendall Goodbar
13- 19 Year Olds
1st: Jamy Stiles
2nd: Abigail Getz
20 years and older
1st: Traci Kyle
Lamb Decorating
8 and Under
1st: Landen Glass
2nd: Hallie Clem
3rd: Mia Ingling
4th: Arlie Edmunds
9-13 Year Olds
1st: Stephanie Getz
2nd: Chloe Ingling
3rd: Tyler Glass
Overall: Stephanie Getz
Market Lamb Show
Lightweight
1st: Cassidy Lookabuagh
Class 1
1st: Katie Larson
2nd: Lydia Waddle
3rd: Kyle Larson
Class 2
1st: Alexandra Waddle
2nd: Courtney Hilty
3rd: Cara Hawley
Class 3
1st: Logan Phillips
2nd: Macy Young
3rd: Ethan Cunningham
Division 1 Champion: Logan Phillips
Division 1 Reserve Champion: Alexandra Waddle
Class 4
1st: Taylor Workman
2nd: Katie Larson
3rd: Aiden Tener
Class 5
1st: Carson Daulton
2nd: Alexandra Waddle
3rd: Tessa Waddle
Class 6
1st: Garrett Phillips
2nd: Taylor Workman
3rd: Daniel Stacy
Class 7
1st: Logan Phillips
2nd: Carson Daulton
3rd: Thomas Edwards
Division 2 Champion: Logan Phillips
Division 2 Reserve Champion: Carson Daulton
Class 8
1st: Gabrielle McNier
2nd: Logan Phillips
3rd: Taylor Workman
Class 9
1st: Gabrielle McNier
2nd: Drew Weymouth
3rd: Ava Bolinger
Class 10
1st: Jeana Stiles
2nd: Stephen Roddy
3rd: Cooper Best
Class 11
1st: Gabrielle McNier
2nd: Taylor Workman
3rd: Alexandra Waddle
Division 3 Champion: Gabrielle McNier
Division 3 Reserve Champion: Taylor Workman
Class 12
1st: Drew Weymouth
2nd: Thomas Edwards
3rd: Ella Walling
Class 13
1st: Gabrielle McNier
2nd: Lexi Rittenhouse
3rd: Tyler Glass
Class 14
1st: Andrew Ryan
2nd: Thomas Edwards
3rd: Katelyn Dietrich
Class 15
1st: Lexi Rittenhouse
2nd: Jenna Stiles
3rd: Gabrianna Juergens
Division 4 Champion: Drew Weymouth
Division 4 Reserve Champion: Gabrielle McNier
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Gabrielle McNier
Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Drew Weymouth
3rd Overall Market Lamb: Logan Phillips
Dairy Market Steer and Dairy Feeder Show
Dairy Market Steers
Class 1:
1st: Lilly Powell
2nd: Brooke Comer
3rd: Owen Pelfrey
Class 2
1st: Spencer Pelfrey
2nd: Owen Fagan
3rd: Shelby Stoops
Class 3
1st: Gracie Tuttle
2nd: Shelby Stoops
3rd: Madison Trinkle
Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer: Lilly Powell
Reserve Champion Market Dairy Steer: Gracie Tuttle
Dairy Feeders
Class 1:
1st: Stella Wile
2nd: Tyler Glass
3rd: Luke Wieneke
Class 2
1st: Katie Brentlinger
2nd: Austin Cox
3rd: Adi Balzer
Class 3
1st: Jolie Ervin
2nd: Jed Marshon
3rd: Mikayla Blair
Division 1 Champion: Jolie Ervin
Division 1 Reserve Champion: Stella Wile
Class 4
1st: Tru Buddenberg
2nd: Mallory Snyder
3rd: Kameron Cox
Class 5
1st: Macy Young
2nd: Makenna Young
3rd: Mackenzie Blair
Class 6
1st: Blake Wieneke
2nd: Brandon Wieneke
3rd: Colin Naper
Division 2 Champion: Blake Wieneke
Division 2 Reserve Champion: Brandon Wieneke
Class 7
1st: Luke Korn
2nd: Kathleen Smith
3rd: Lindsey Schell
Class 8
1st: Evan Fagan
2nd: Kathleen Smith
3rd: Lindsey Schell
Class 9
1st: Julia Kane
2nd: Cara Hawley
3rd: Landon Tomidajewicz
Division 3 Chmapion: Evan Fagan
Division 3 Reserve Champion: Julia Kane
Class 10
1st: Simon Black
2nd: Trent Green
3rd: Cora Black
Class 11
1st: Cole Dunsmore
2nd: Elaina Boysel
3rd: Devin Glessner
Class 12
1st: Aiden Chaney
2nd: Alex Oldham
3rd: Lilly Powell
Division 4 Champion: Aiden Chaney
Division 4 Reserve Champion: Cole Dunsmore
Class 13
1st: Grant Baker
2nd: Madelyn Diller
3rd: Phoebe Fout
Class 14
1st: Alyssa Christian
2nd: Trinity Berry
3rd: Allie Black
Class 15
1st: Kayla Ogden
2nd: Emma Baker
3rd: Summer Pencil
Division 5 Champion: Kayla Ogden
Division 5 Reserve Champion: Alyssa Christian
Class 16
1st: Macy Timmons
2nd: Avery Stitzel
3rd: William Tuttle
Class 17
1st: Grey Keener
2nd: Rieley Lokai
3rd: Mallory Snyder
Class 18
1st: Austin Cox
2nd: Josie Henry
3rd: Reygan Brock
Division 6 Champion: Macy Timmons
Division 6 Reserve Champion: Grey Keener
Class 19
1st: Sarah Wiley
2nd: Noah Trick
3rd: Austin Hale
Class 20
1st: Nathan Boysel
2nd: Cameron Pencil
3rd: Cheyane Lokai
Class 21
1st: Macy Timmons
2nd: Madison Blair
3rd: Manon Van Raaij
Division 7 Champion: Sarah Wiley
Division 7 Reserve Champion: Nathan Boyel
Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Macy Timmons
Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder: Grey Keener
3rd Overall Dairy Feeder: Kayla Ogden
4th Overall Dairy Feeder: Sarah Wiley
5th Overall Dairy Feeder: Aiden Chaney
Turkey & Duck Show & Showmanship Market Turkey Show
Class 1
1st: Madison Trinkle
2nd: Reid Olinger
3rd: Blake Wieneke
Class 2
1st: Phoebe Fout
2nd: Aubrey Anderson
Class 3
1st: Aidan Harbage
2nd: Zayden Lowry
3rd: Jenna Bailey
Grand Champion Market Turkey: Aidan Harbage
Reserve Champion Market Turkey: Madison Trinkle
Market Duck Show Class 1:
1st: Audrey Wurts
2nd: Shane Gossett
3rd: Kaylee Gossett
Class 2
1st: Kaylee Smith
2nd: Madison Blair
3rd: Madsion Smith
Class 3
1st: Gavin Harbage
2nd: Kayleigh Chinn
3rd: Madison Smith
Class 4
1st: Millie Harbage
2nd: Derek Dalton
3rd: Matthew Cordle
Class 5
1st: Mason Perkins
2nd: Daniel Stacy
3rd: Morgan Cates
Class 6
1st: Kaden Bereczky
2nd: Jenna Reid
3rd: Brooklyn Smith
Class 7
1st: Emmit Cates
2nd: Allie Hundley
3rd: Kaeley Jenney
Class 8
1st: Claire Stott
2nd: Logan Bell
3rd: Ryley Nesselrotte
Class 9
1st: Peyton Seery
2nd: Emma Henry
3rd: Emma Crist’
Class 10
1st: Kaelyn Ervin
2nd: Aaliyah Lewis
3rd: Allison DeVanna
Class 11
1st: Jenna Bailey
2nd: Emma Eggeman
3rd: Allie Black
Class 12
1st: Ashley Bailey
2nd: Simon Black
3rd: Colton North
Class 13
1st: Ashlee Stockdale
2nd: Alex Oldham
3rd: Nathan DeVanna
Grand Champion Market Duck: Ashlee Stockdale
Reserve Champion Market Duck: Jenna Bailey
Dairy, Pygmy, Cart, Fiber Goats Dairy Goat Showmanship Junior Showmanship
1st: Josie Henry
2nd: Lily Henry
3rd: Olivia Shaner
4th: Allie Moore
5th: Andie Murakami
Senior Showmanship
1st: Ashley Bailey
2nd: Taylor Lewis
3rd: Alison Shaner
4th: Kenzie Leigh
5th: Sydney Wilson
Pygmy Goat Showmanship Junior Showmanship
1st: Aubree Anderson
2nd: Averi Orndorff
3rd: Bayleigh Ryder
4th: Carson Funderburg
5th: Acelynn Williams
Senior Showmanship
1st: Eryn Gibbs
2nd: Blaise Morris
3rd: Claire Stott
4th: Serenity Roth- Powers
5th: Ellie Benson
Class 1- Cart Goats
1st: Bayleigh Ryder
2nd: Megan Allender
Class 2- Dairy Doe Kids
1st: Ashley Bailey
2nd: Jenna Bailey
3rd: Lily Henry
Class 3- Dairy Doe Kids
1st: Lily Henry
2nd: Josie Henry
Division 1 Champion: Lily Henry
Division 1 Reserve Champion: Ashley Bailey
Class 4- Dairy Dry Does, Over 2
1st: Megan Allender
2nd: Gabe Runyan
3rd: Allie Moore
Class 5- Dairy Milking Does, 2 Under 3
1st: Ashley Bailey
2nd: Lily Henry
3rd: Andie Murakami
Class 6- Over 3 and Under 5
1st: Jenna Bailey
2nd: Ashley Bailey
3rd: Josie Henry
Class 7- Dairy Milking Does, Over 5
1st: Ashley Bailey
2nd: Sydney Wilson
3rd: Allie Moore
Division 2 Champion: Jenna Bailey
Division 2 Reserve Champion: Ashley Bailey
Grand Champion Dairy Doe: Jenna Bailey
Reserve Champion Dairy Doe: Ashley Bailey
Class 8- Dairy Mother & Daughter
1st: Sydney Wilson
2nd: Alison Wilson
Class 9 – Pygmy Type Doe Kids 3, Jan 1 to 31
1st: Darcie Brown
2nd: Beau Ryder
3rd: Addison Elliott
Class 10 – Pygmy Type Wether Kids 3, Nov 1 to Apr 1
1st: Carson Funderburg
2nd: Carson Funderburg
3rd: Bayleigh Ryder
Class 11 – Pygmy Type Adults Wethers, before Nov 1
1st: Hunter Phillips
2nd: Blaise Morris
3rd: Kylee Schafee
Class 12A – Pygmy Type Adults Doe, before Nov 1
1st: Claire Stott
2nd: Carter Phillips
3rd: Bayleigh Ryder
Class 12B – Pygmy Type Adults Doe, before Nov 1
1st: Hunter Phillips
2nd: Savannah Pegram
3rd: Hallei Boles
Class 12C – Pygmy Type Adults Doe, before Nov 1
1st: Trinity Moss
2nd: Aubree Anderson
3rd: Claire Stott
Class 13– Pygmy Type Doe Kids, Feb 1-28
1st: Hunter Phillips
Grand Champion Pgymy Wether: Hunter Phillips
Reserve Champion Pgymy Wether: Blaise Morris
Grand Champion Pgymy Doe: Calire Stott
Reserve Champion Pgymy Doe: Carter Phillips
Class 14- Pygmy Type Mother & Daughter
1st: Hunter Phillips
2nd: Darcie Brown
Class 15- Pygmy Type Mother & Whether
1st: Serenity Roth- Powers
2nd: Bayleigh Ryder
Dairy Female Show
Class 1- Grade Spring Heifer Calf
1st: Ameilia Eberhard
2nd: Austin Cox
3rd: Graci Sehen
Class 2- Grade Winter Heifer Calf
1st: Lauren Grove
2nd: Grace Suver
3rd: Brooke Manning
Class 3- Grade Fall Heifer Calf
1st: Ameilia Eberhard
2nd: Katelin McKee
3rd: Cole Dunsmore
Class 4- Grade Spring Yearling Heifer
1st: Ameilia Eberhard
Class 5- Grade Winter Yearling Heifer
1st: Mallory Snyder
2nd: Luke Kome
Class 6- Grade Cow, 5 years and Over
1st: Sarah Wiley
Grade Champion Female: Amelia Eberhard
Grade Reserve Champion Female: Amelia Eberhard
Class 7- Jersey Winter Heifer Calf
1st: Korbin Kaverman
2nd: Makenna Young
3rd: Macy Young
Class 8- Jersey Fall Heifer Calf
1st: Gwen Schindel
2nd: Macy Young
3rd: Savannah Hamm- Bodine
Class 9- Jersey Summer Yearling Heifer
1st: Gwen Schindel
2nd: Lydia Kaverman
3rd: Makenna Young
Class 9- Jersey Spring Yearling Heifer
1st: Gwen Schindel
Class 10- Jersey Cow Junior
1st: Lydia Kaverman
Class 11- Jersey Cow Senior
1st: Trent Grenn
2nd: Makenna Young
Class 12- Jersey Cow 3 Year
1st: Korbin Kaverman
2nd: Makenna Young
3rd: Gwen Schindel
Class 13- Jersey Cow 4 Year
1st: Korbin Kaverman
Jersey Junior Champion: Gwen Schindel
Jersey Junior Reserve Champion: Gwen Schindel
Jersey Senior Champion: Korbin Kaverman
Jersey Senior Reserve Champion: Trent Green
Overall Jersey Female Champion: Korbin Kaverman
Overall Jersey Female Reserve Champion: Trent Green
Class 14- Holetein Spring Heifer Cals
1st: Graci Schindel
Class 15- Holstein Winter Calf
1st: Korbin Kaverman
Class 16- Holstein Summer Yearling Heifer
1st: Riley Yoder
Class 17- Holstein Cow Senior
1st: Lydia Kaverman
Class 18- Holstein Cow, 4 year
1st: Riley Yoder
Holstein Junior Champion: Riley Yoder
Holestein Junior Reserve Champion: Garcie Schindel
Holstein Senior Champion: Lydia Kaverman
Holstein Senior Reserve Champion: Sara Wiley
Overall Holstien Female Champion: Lydia Kaverman
Overall Holstein Female Reserve Champion: Riley Yoder
Class 19- Brown Swiss Spring Heifer Calf
1st: Malia Snyder
Class 20- Brown Swiss Summer Yearling Heifer
1st: Eden Clark
Class 21- Brown Swiss Spring Yearling Heifer
1st: Olivia Clark
Class 22- Brown Swiss Winter Yearling Heifer
1st: Lilly Powell
Class 23- Brown Swiss Cow, 4 Year
1st: Lilly Powell
Brown Swiss Junior Champion: Olivia Clark
Brown Swiss Junior Reserve Champion: Eden Clark
Brown Swiss Senior Champion: Lilly Powell
Overall Brown Swiss Female Champion: Lilly Powell
Overall Brown Swiss Female Reserve Champion: Olivia Clark
Supreme Champion Female: Korbin Kaverman
Dairy Breeding Showmanship
Junior Showmanship
1st: Korbin Kaverman
2nd: Lilly Powell
3rd: Eden Clark
Senior Showmanship
1st: Gwen Schindel
2nd: Makenna Young
3rd: Macy Young
Market Barrows & Scrambles
Class 1- FFA
1st: Megan Thatcher
2nd: Abigail Berner
3rd: Alex Mills
Class 2- FFA
1st: Tate Swensen
2nd: CJ Wilt
3rd: Emma Baker
Class 3- FFA
1st: Kimberle Henry
2nd: CJ Wilt
3rd: Paige Haemmerle
Class 4- FFA
1st: Cassidy Lusk
2nd: Tristan Stout
3rd: Sarah Waddle
Class 5- FFA
1st: Samantha Wiseman
2nd: Shannon Terrell
3rd: Averi Stitzel
Class 6- FFA
1st: Hannah Swensen
2nd: Mae Mastin
3rd: Evan Ballard
Champion FFA Barrow: Cassidy Lusk
Reserve Champion FFA Barrow: Kimberle Henry
Champion Scramble: Cassidy Lusk
Reserve Champion Scramble: Gracie McHenry
Class 7- 4-H 1 Barrows
1st: Ethan Cooley
2nd: Elliana Messer
3rd: Claire Canterbury
Class 8- 4-H 1 Barrows
1st: Katie Waddle
2nd: Blaine Lusk
3rd: Eli Barclay
Class 9- 4-H 1 Barrows
1st: Gavin Harbage
2nd: Freddy Van Ness
3rd: Lillian Brown
Class 10- 4-H 1 Barrows
1st: Reid Bishop
2nd: Garrett Stitzel
3rd: Reagan Yoder
Champion 4-1 1 Barrow: Katie Waddle
Reserve Champion 4-1 1 Barrow: Reid Bishop
Class 11- 4-H 2 Barrows
1st: Ava Berner
2nd: Joslin Mefford
3rd: Layni Bonifay
Class 12- 4-H 2 Barrows
1st: Lukas Mefford
2nd: Kinsley Krouse
3rd: AJ Grieser
Class 13- 4-H 2 Barrows
1st: Kylie Corbitt
2nd: Alexandra Tuttle
3rd: Kaden Bereczky
Class 14- 4-H 2 Barrows
1st: Jessica McHenry
2nd: Ryan Corbitt
3rd: Saige Lewis
Class 15- 4-H 2 Barrows
1st: Mia Nelson
2nd: Kendall Bishop
3rd: Galina Spracklin
Division 1 4-H 2 Champion: Mia Nelson
Division 1 4-H 2 Reserve Champion: Kendall Bishop
Class 16- 4-H 2 Barrows
1st: Kylie Locke
2nd: Ailya Shaeffer
3rd: Evan Clingman
Class 17- 4-H 2 Barrows
1st: Colton Price
2nd: Emily Waddle
3rd: Skye Lewis
Class 18- 4-H 2 Barrows
1st: Blake Vollrath
2nd: Tyler Bobo-Legge
3rd: Maddison Watson
Division 2 4-H 2 Champion: Avery Stout
Division 1 4-H 2 Reserve Champion: Kylie Locke
Class 19- 4-H 2 Barrows
1st: Eli Keplinger
2nd: Amelia Eberhard
3rd: Kaden Bereczky
Class 20- 4-H 2 Barrows
1st: Allen Price
2nd: Mia Nelson
3rd: Brooke Bowen
Class 21- 4-H 2 Barrows
1st: Blayne Ferguson
2nd: Millie Harbage
3rd: Kylie Corbitt
Class 22- 4-H 2 Barrows
1st: Peyton Bumgardner
2nd: Luke Spracklen
3rd: Austin Yoder
Class 23- 4-H 2 Barrows
1st: Addie Wilt
2nd: Gracey Ferguson
3rd: Kaden Harris
Division 3 4-H 2 Champion: Eli Keplinger
Division 1 4-H 2 Reserve Champion: Peyton Bumgardner
Overall 4-H 2 Barrow Champion: Avery Stout
Overall 4-H 2 Barrow Reserve Champion: Eli Keplinger
Market Hog Breed & Gilt
Class 1- Berkshire
1st: Emelia Krouse
2nd: Annie Smyczek
3rd: Isabella Fissel
Class 2- Berkshire
1st: Brooke Shope
2nd: Duke Wilt
3rd: Ava Flannery
Class 3- Berkshire
1st: Savannah Martin
2nd: Katie Howell
3rd: Savannah Cox
Class 4- Berkshire
1st: Lydia Kaverman
2nd: Evan Clingman
3rd: Eli Barclay
Berkshire Champion: Lydia Kaveman
Berkshire Reserve Champion: Brooke Shope
Class 5- Chester White
1st: Cohen Gunther
Chester White Champion: Cohen Gunther
Class 6- Duroc
1st: Hannah Swensen
2nd: Jillian Jennings
3rd: Liam Fairbanks
Class 7- Duroc
1st: Kenley Ballard
2nd: Aliya Shaffer
3rd: Gavin Harbage
Class 8- Duroc
1st: Seth Agle
2nd: Katie Waddle
3rd: Ian Truenbach
Duroc Champion: Kenley Ballard
Duroc Reserve Champion: Seth Agle
Class 9- Hampshire
1st: Reid Bishop
2nd: Brynn Bishop
3rd: Joslin Meffors
Hampshire Champion: Reid Bishop
Hampshire Reserve Champion: Brynn Bishop
Class 10- Hereford
1st: Emma Hillard
Champion Hereford: Emma Hillard
Class 11- Landrace
1st: Laci Lough
2nd: Korbin Kaverman
3rd: Cole Wilson
Champion Landrace: Laci Lough
Reserve Champion Landrace: Korbin Kaverman
Class 12- Poland China
1st: Olivia Deane
2nd: Paige Phillips
3rd: Justin Legge Jr.
Champion Poland China: Olivia Deane
Reserve Champion Poland China: Paige Phillips
Class 13- Spots
1st: Colt Turnmire
2nd: Nicole Edwards
3rd: Colt Turnmire
Champion Spot: Colt Turnmire
Reserve Champion Spot: Nicole Edwards
Class 14- Tamworth
1st: Bryce Hilliard
2nd: Landon Overholser
3rd: Olivia Deane
Class 15- Yorkshire
1st: Cassidy Lusk
2nd: Aubree Keener
3rd: Alyssa Walden
Class 16- Yorkshire
1st: Cole Dent
2nd: Kylie Locke
3rd: Reese Florence
Champion Yorkshire: Cassidy Lusk
Reserve Champion Yorkshire: Cole Dent
Overall Breed Grand Champion: Cassidy Lusk
Overall Breed Reserve Champion: Reid Bishop
Class 17- FFA
1st: Annie Smyczek
2nd: Ashley Reed
3rd: Madison Boles
Class 18- FFA
1st: Ava Vallery
2nd: Ethan Yearout
3rd: Megan Thatcher
Class 19- FFA
1st: Tristan Stout
2nd: Mary Albano
3rd: Emily Wical
Class 20- FFA
1st: Gracie McHenry
2nd: Tate Swensen
3rd: Brenna Haggy
Class 21- FFA
1st: Garcie McHenry
2nd: Sarah Waddle
3rd: Aubree Keener
FFA Gilt Champion: Gracie McHenry
FFA Gilt Reserve Champion: Ava Vallery
Class 22- 4-H 1
1st: Reese Florence
2nd: Jaxon Crawford
3rd: Lucas Ayres
Class 23- FFA
1st: Brooke Shope
2nd: Emeila Krouse
3rd: Finn Canterbury
Class 24- 4-H 1
1st: Korbin Kaverman
2nd: Brennon Burton
3rd: Caden Freeze
Class 25- 4-H 1
1st: Aubrey Ferguson
2nd: Phillip Boles
3rd: Jackson Wilson
4-H 1 Gilt Champion: Aubrey Ferguson
4-H 1 Gilt Reserve Champion: Korbin Kaverman
Class 26- 4-H 2
1st: Alexis Wallace
2nd: Philip Boles
3rd: Jackson Wilson
Class 27- 4-H 2
1st: Ryan Corbitt
2nd: Ava Berner
3rd: Emmit Cates
Class 28- 4-H 2
1st: Addie Wilt
2nd: Ava Flannery
3rd: Kelton Keehner
Class 29- 4-H 2
1st: Emma Skinner
2nd: Addison Flannery
3rd: Payton Moore
Division 1 4-H 2 Champion: Addie Wilt
Division 2 4-H 2 Reserve Champion: Emma Skinner
Class 30- 4-H 2
1st: Colton Price
2nd: Lukas Mefford
3rd: Peyton Bumgardner
Class 31- 4-H 2
1st: Kelsey Bereczky
2nd: Cole Dent
3rd: Eli Goodbar
Class 32- 4-H 2
1st: Max Swensen
2nd: Kolton Harris
3rd: Thomas Maxson
Class 31- 4-H 2
1st: Eli Keplinger
2nd: Lidia White
3rd: Mitchell Harral
Division 2 4-H 2 Champion: Eli Keplinger
Division 2 4-H 2 Reserve Champion: Colton Price
Class 32- 4-H 2
1st: Jessica McHenry
2nd: Austin Sutherly
3rd: Brooke Bowen
Class 33- 4-H 2
1st: Avery Stout
2nd: Luke Spracklen
3rd: Kelsey Bereczky
Class 34- 4-H 2
1st: Addison Flannery
2nd: Connor Bowen
3rd: Kinsley Krouse
Class 35- 4-H 2
1st: Kendall Bishop
2nd: Iree Cox
3rd: Blayne Ferguson
Division 3 4-H 2 Champion: Jessica McHenry
Division 3 4-H 2 Reserve Champion: Avery Stout
4-H 2 Gilt Champion: Eli Keplinger
4-H 2 Gilt Reserve Champion: Jessica McHenry
Grand Champion Market Hog: Avery Stout
Reserve Champion Market Hog: Gracie McHenry
3rd Overall Market Hog: Cassidy Lusk
4th Overall Market Hog: Eli Keplinger
5th Overall Market Hog: Cassidy Lusk
Market Production Goats Showmanship
Senior Showmanship
1st: Victoria Tillaman
2nd: Katelyn Tehan
Intermediate Showmanship
1st: Kyle Larson
2nd: Caleb Schultz
Junior Showmanship
1st: Anna Roof
2nd: Mitchell Harral
Beginner Showmanship
1st: Brayden Harral
2nd: Hadley Marshall
Class 1- Market Production Doe Kid, after Mar 1
1st: MaryEllen Moore
2nd: Mitchell Harral
3rd: Brayden Harral
Class 2- Market Production Doe Kid, Feb 1-28
1st: Victoria Tillman
2nd: Kaeley Jenney
3rd: Alexis Jenney
Class 3A- Market Production Doe Kid, Jan 1-31
1st: Logan Phillips
2nd: Courtney Hilty
3rd: Kyle Larson
Class 3B- Market Production Doe Kid, Jan 1-31
1st: Victoria Tillman
2nd: Brayden Howard
3rd: Adelyn Stalder
Class 4- Market Production Doe Kid, Nov 1- Dec 31
1st: Eli Snyder
2nd: Katelyn Tehan
3rd: Katie Larson
Division 1 Champion: Logan Phillips
Division 1 Reserve Champion: Victoria Tillman
Class 5A- Market Production Doe, 1 under 2 Unfreshed
1st: Anna Roof
2nd: Mitchell Harral
3rd: Brayden Harral
Class 5A- Market Production Doe, 1 under 2 Unfreshed
1st: Taylor Seery
2nd: Anna Roof
3rd: Madison Grimm
Division 2 Champion: Taylor Seery
Division 2 Reserve Champion: Anna Roof
Class 6- Market Production Yearling Doe, under 2 Freshened
1st: Caleigh Blanton
2nd: Kaylynn Wilhelm
Class 7- Market Production Yearling Doe, under 2 Freshened
1st: Darcie Brown
2nd: Natalie Cremeens
Class 8- Market Production Doe, 2 Under 3
1st: Peyton Seery
2nd: Christy Foster
3rd: Xander Stacy
Class 9- Market Production Yearling Doe, 3 Under 5
1st: Taylor Seery
2nd: Caleigh Blanton
3rd: Caleigh Blanton
Class 10- Market Production Doe, over 5
1st: Adelyn Stalder
Division 3 Champion: Taylor Seery
Division 3 Reserve Champion: Payton Seery
Overall Market Production Doe Champion: Logan Phillips
Overall Market Production Doe Reserve Champion: Victoria Tillman
Class 11- Markert Production Mother & Daughter
1st: Adelyn Stalder
2nd: Kierstin Young
3rd: Darcie Brown
Class 12- Market Production Mother & Daughter
1st: Kaylie Kaffenbarger
2nd: Darcie Brown
Rabbit Showmanship
Beginner Showmanship
1st: Olivia Shaner
2nd: Jahnia Jackson
3rd: Sophia Baker
Junior Showmanship
1st: Alyssa Evans
2nd: Ameila Bloomer
3rd: Josiah Zimmerman
Intermediate Showmanship
1st: Kaylee Smith
2nd: Isabella Baker
3rd: Sarah Watkins
Senior Showmanship
1st: Amy Stewart
2nd: Kaitlyn Goodfellow
3rd: Grant Goodfellow
Market Lamb Showmanship & County Born & Raised
Beginner Showmanship Champion-Lexi Rittenhouse
Junior Showmanship Champion- Taylor Workman
Intermediate Showmanship Champion- Kyle Larson
Senior Showmanship Championship- Thomas Edwards
Class 1-Lightweight
1st: Cassidy Lookabaugh
Class 2
1st: Kendall Goobar
2nd: Katie Larson
3rd: Lydia Waddle
Class 3
1st: Alexandra Waddle
2nd: Cara Hadley
3rd: Dixie Waddle
Class 4
1st: Garrett Phillips
2nd: Alexandra Waddle
3rd: Abby Getz
Class 5
1st: Taylor Workman
2nd: Peyton Seery
3rd: Paige Phillips
Class 6
1st: Gabrielle McNier
2nd: Taylor Workman
3rd: Alexandra Waddle
Class 7
1st: Taylor Workman
2nd: Logan Phillips
3rd: Alexandra Waddle
Class 8
1st: Taylor Workman
2nd: Katelyn Dietrich
3rd: Jamy Stiles
Class 9
1st: Katelyn Dietrich
2nd: Lexi Rittenhouse
3rd: Jeana Stiles
Grand Champion County Born & Raised: Taylor Workman
Reserve Champion County Born & Raised: Taylor Workman
Swine Showmanship
Beginner Showmanship Champion: Austin Cox
Junior Showmanship Champion: Ava Vallery
Intermediate Showman Champion: Kylie Locke
Senior Showmanship Champion: Kelsey Volrath
Market Lamb Show Class 1- Lightweight
1st: Cassidy Lookabaugh
Class 2
1st: Katie Larson
2nd: Lydia Waddle
3rd: Kyle Larson
Class 3
1st: Alexandra Waddle
2nd: Courtney Hilty
3rd: Cara Hawley
Class 4
1st: Logan Phillips
2nd: Macy Young
3rd: Ethan Cunningham
Division 1 Champion: Logan Phillips
Division 1 Reserve Champion: Alexandra Waddle
Class 5
1st: Taylor Workman
2nd: Katie Larson
3rd: Aiden Tener
Class 6
1st: Carson Daulton
2nd: Taylor Workman
3rd: Daniel Stacy
Class 7
1st: Garrett Phillips
2nd: Taylor Workman
3rd: Daniel Stacy
Class 8
1st: Logan Phillips
2nd: Carson Daulton
3rd: Thomas Edwards
Division 2 Champion: Logan Phillips
Division 2 Reserve Champion: Carson Daulton
Class 9
1st: Gabrielle McNier
2nd: Logan Phillips
3rd: Taylor Workman
Class 10
1st: Gabrielle McNier
2nd: Stephen Roddy
3rd: Brady Andrus
Class 11
1st: Gabrielle McNier
2nd: Taylor Workman
3rd: Alexandra Waddle
Division 3 Champion: Gabrielle McNier
Division 3 Reserve Champion: Taylor Workman
Class 12
1st: Drew Weymouth
2nd: Thomas Edwards
3rd: Ella Walling
Class 11
1st: Gabrielle McNier
2nd: Lexi Rittenhouse
3rd: Tyler Glass
Class 12
1st: Andrew Ryan
2nd: Thomas Edwards
3rd: Katelyn Dietrich
Class 13
1st: Lexi Rittenhouse
2nd: Jeana Stiles
3rd: Gabrianna Juergens
Division 4 Champion: Drew Weymouth
Division 2 Reserve Champion: Gabby McNier
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Gabby McNier
Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Drew Weymouth
3rd Overall Market Lamb: Logan Phillips
Poultry Show & Showmanship
Grand Champion Overall Meat Pen: Ben Radford
Reserve Grand Champion Overall Meat Pen: Parker Johnson
Beginner Division Winners
1st: Lily Henry
2nd: John Crutchfield
3rd: Olivia Shaner
4th: Lylah Rife
5th: Aubree Anderson
Junior Division Winners
1st: Alexis Baker
2nd: Lidiya McCarthy
3rd: Thar Rodriguez
4th: Andrew Shadrick
Intermediate Division Winners
1st: Lily Henry
2nd: Alaina Freeze
3rd: Daniel Stacey
4th: Taylor Bersaugh
5th: Alison Shaner
Senior Division Winners
1st: Amy Stewart
2nd: Holden Bailey
3rd: Amber Keaton
4th: Carlee Nicewaner
5th: Trent Fries
Market Beef
Class 1- Underweight
1st:Cheyenne Mendenhall
Class 2- FFA
1st: Sophia Wilson
2nd: Makenna Young
3rd: Courtney Hilty
Class 3- FFA
1st: Lara Rittenhouse
2nd: Andrew Flax
3rd: Haley Wright
Class 4- FFA
1st: Drew Weymouth
2nd: Garrett Agle
3rd: Gregory Flax
Overall FFA Champion: Drew Weymouth
Overall FFA Reserve Champion: Garrett Agle
3rd Overall FFA: Lara Rittenhouse
4th Overall FFA: Andrew Flax
5th Overall FFA: Mason Potter
Class 5- Belted Galloway Steer
1st: Lara Rittenhouse
2nd: Aidan Harbage
Champion Belted Galloway Steer: Lara Rittenhouse
Reserve Champion Belted Galloway Steer: Aidan Harbage
Class 6- Maine Anjou Steer
1st: Olivia Clark
2nd: Kaitlyn Goodfellow
3rd: Maximus Krempasky
Champion Maine Anjou Steer: Olivia Clark
Reserve Champion Maine Anjou Steer: Kaitlyn Goodfellow
Class 7- Shorthorn Steer
1st: Eden Clark
2nd: Paige Phillips
3rd: Hudson Kress
Champion Shorthorn Steer: Eden Clark
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer: Paige Phillips
Class 8- Shorthorn Plus Steer
1st: Grace Gundolf
2nd: Issac Gundolf
3rd: Taylor Blanton
Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer: Garce Gundolf
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer: Issac Gundolf
Class 9- Scramble
1st: Gregory Flax
2nd: Philip Welsheimer
3rd: Spencer Pelfrey
Champion Scramble Steer: Gregory Flax
Reserve Champion Scramble Steer: Philip Welsheimer
Class 10- 4-H
1st: Luke Wilson
2nd: Grant Goodfellow
3rd: Katelyn Boles
Class 1q- 4-H
1st: Benjamin Orr
2nd: Lauren Flax
3rd: Avery Flax
Class 12- 4-H
1st: Whitney Emmerling
2nd: Reid Bishop
3rd: Gage Stull
Class 13- 4-H
1st: Karlie Palmer
2nd: Josie Jennings
3rd: Kendall Bishop
Class 14- 4-H
1st: Maximus Krempasky
2nd: Kendall Bishope
3rd: Seth Agle
Class 15- 4-H
1st: Eden Clark
2nd: Jordan Flax
3rd: Taylor Stull
Overall 4-H Champion: Karlie Palmer
Overall 4-H Reserve Champion: Maximus Krempasky
3rd Overall 4-H: Whitney Emmerling
4th Overall 4-H: Eden Clark
5th Overall 4-H: Josie Jennings
Class 16- Market Heifer
1st:Josie Jennings
2nd: Tyler Legge-Bobo
3rd: Benjamin Orr
Market Heifer Champion: Josie Jennings
Market Heifer Reserve Champion: Tyler Legge-Bobo
Overall Market Beef Champion: Drew Weymouth
Overall Market Beef Reserve Champion: Karlie Palmer
3rd Overall Market Beef: Olivia Clark
4th Overall Market Beef: Maximus Krempasky
5th Overall Market Beef: Whitney Emmerling
Market Goat Show & Showmanship
Senior Division Winners
1st: Victoria Tillman
2nd: Andrew Ryan
Intermediate Division Winners
1st: Lara Rittenhouse
2nd: Kyle Larson
Junior Division Winners
1st: Maila Snyder
2nd: Sara Kottmyer
Beginner Division Winners
1st: Garrett Phillips
2nd: Eli Snyder
Class 1- Underweight Does
1st: Taylor Seery
2nd: Sara Kottmyer
3rd: Lillian Brown
Class 2- Market Does
1st: Elli Bostick
2nd: Evan Fagan
3rd: Marah Day
Class 3- Market Does
1st: Katie Howell
2nd: Jackson Stokes
3rd: Makenna Young
Class 4- Market Does
1st: Brandon Day
2nd: Brooke Thackery
3rd: Paul Grandinette Jr.
Market Doe Division 1 Champion: Brandon Day
Market Doe Division 1 Reserve Champion: Eli Bostick
Class 5- Market Does
1st: Brenden Dixon
2nd: Kylie Corbitt
3rd: Ace Stanley
Class 6- Market Does
1st: Mailia Snyder
2nd: Emily Hope
3rd: Emma Bostick
Class 7- Market Does
1st: Emma Bennett
2nd: Lillian Bushey
3rd: Maelyn Duvall
Market Doe Division 2 Champion: Maila Snyder
Market Doe Division 1 Reserve Champion: Brenden Dixon
Market Doe Champion: Maila Snyder
Market Doe Reserve Champion: Brenden Day
Class 8- Underweight Wethers
1st: Brennan Blanton
2nd: Emma Moore
3rd: Gabe Baugh
Class 8- Market Wethers
1st: Kyle Larson
2nd: Katelyn Tehan
3rd: Roark Thompson
Class 9- Market Wethers
1st: Courtney Hilty
2nd: Xander Stacey
3rd: Anna Roof
Class 10- Market Wethers
1st: Mailia Snyder
2nd: Aubrey Anderson
3rd: Evan Fagan
Class 11- Market Wethers
1st: Brendon Day
2nd: Katie Larson
3rd: Kyle Larson
Market Whether Division 1 Champion: Maila Snyder
Market Whether Division 1 Reserve Champion: Courtney Hilty
Class 12- Market Wethers
1st: Logan Phillips
2nd: Owen Maxson
3rd: Ashlee Stockdale
Class 13- Market Wethers
1st: Hailey Bush
2nd: Eli Snyder
3rd: Peyton Seery
Class 15- Market Wethers
1st: Kenzie Leigh
2nd: Brooke Printz
3rd: Kathleen Smith
Class 16- Market Wethers
1st: Lara Rittenhouse
2nd: Emma Rittenhouse
3rd: Zachary Day
Class 17- Market Wethers
1st: Paul Grandinette Jr
2nd: Justin Legge Jr
3rd: Katie Larson
Class 18- Market Wethers
1st: Andrew Ryan
2nd: Jacob Sheppeard
3rd: Kylie Corbitt
Class 19- Market Wethers
1st: Emma Rittenhouse
2nd: Coltyn Timmons
3rd: Danielle Via
Market Whether Division 3 Champion: Andrew Ryan
Market Whether Division 3Reserve Champion: Lara Rittenhouse
Class 20- Market Wethers
1st: Victoria Tillman
2nd: Andrew Ryan
3rd: Levi Webster
Class 21- Market Wethers
1st: Abigail Webster
2nd: Brayden Howard
3rd: Brenden Dixon
Class 22- Market Wethers
1st: Victoria Tillman
2nd: Elli Bostick
3rd: Madison Justice
Class 23- Market Wethers
1st: Mitchell Harral
2nd: Annie Grieser
3rd: Destiny Bowers
Market Whether Division 4 Champion: Victoria Tillman
Market Whether Division 4 Reserve Champion: Andrew Ryan
Market Whether Champion: Andrew Ryan
Market Whether Reserve Champion: Logan Phillips
Overall Market Goat Champion: Andrew Ryan
Overall Market Goat Reserve Champion: Logan Phillips
Source: Clark County Fair