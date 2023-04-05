1 dead after head-on crash in Champaign County

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash that was reported at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday on State Route 4 at State Route 56 in Union Twp., southwest of Mechanicsburg.

The crash, which involved a semi and SUV, happened when a 2010 Ford SUV, traveling north on SR 4, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the semi, a 2020 Volvo traveling south on SR 4.