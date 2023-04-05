BreakingNews
1 dead after head-on crash in Champaign County
One person is dead after a head-on crash in Champaign County on Wednesday morning that closed a state road for hours.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash that was reported at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday on State Route 4 at State Route 56 in Union Twp., southwest of Mechanicsburg.

The crash, which involved a semi and SUV, happened when a 2010 Ford SUV, traveling north on SR 4, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the semi, a 2020 Volvo traveling south on SR 4.

CareFlight responded to help with “lifesaving measures,” but the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased had not been identified Wednesday afternoon, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Sheriff’s deputies and fire and EMS crews from Mechanicsburg, Urbana, Central Twp. in Madison County and Pleasant Twp. in Clark County all responded to the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

