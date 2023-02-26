2-vehicle crash injures at least 1 in Springfield

One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Springfield on Saturday night.
Crews were dispatched at 8:45 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash along South Limestone Street and E. John Street, according to the Springfield Police Division.
At least two people were involved, and one of the drivers was ejected.
One victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment . The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
Additional details are not yet available.
In Other News
1
Springfield food scene boosted by small business owners with vision
2
Springfield Arts Council sets 2023 Summer Arts Festival lineup
3
Stafford: Take my Smart phone ... please
4
Events in Clark County highlight inclusion for those with developmental...
5
Clark County business leaders recognized at annual awards, expo event
About the Author