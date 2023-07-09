X

2 people injured in one-vehicle, wrong-way crash on I-70

A single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 in Clark County’s Mad River Twp. left two people injured Sunday morning.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was sent around 5:15 a.m. on reports of a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70, OSHP said.

The call came in as a reckless driver going the wrong way on the interstate, the patrol said. A person was going eastbound on westbound lanes until they lost control of their vehicle, spun out and hit a guard rail, OSHP added.

The car had also caught on fire, OSHP added.

Two people were injured and transported to a local hospital. Neither person had major injuries, the patrol said.

The crash is under investigation.

