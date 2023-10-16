2 Clark, Champaign students chosen for state Teen Ambassador Board

Two local students from Clark and Champaign counties have been chosen to be members of the state’s Teen Ambassador Board.

Elizabeth Rosenbaum, of New Carlisle, and William “Liam” Smith, of Mechanicsburg, both in the class of 2024, join 150 other 2023-24 board members.

The Teen Ambassador Board kicked off last month by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost as he welcomed the members with a meet-and-greet session, presentations from members of his staff and a press conference.

“The Teen Ambassador Board serves as a platform for exceptionally talented young men and women to gather, explore and expand their interests in the realms of law and government,” Yost said. “We are excited to nurture their potential and guide them toward possible careers in public service.”

The members are all high school juniors and seniors who represent 43 Ohio counties and 97 public, private, charter or online schools, as well as some who are home schooled.

Smith, a senior at Mechanicsburg High School, said it “feels amazing” to be one out of 151 other kids in Ohio to be on the board.

“It is such an amazing honor to be a part of something that is so much bigger than myself,” he said. “Most of the kids that are on the board with me go to much bigger schools so I feel unique coming from a small school like Mechanicsburg. I have always loved being involved in things with other kids who share the same interests and passions as myself.”

Superintendent Danielle Prohaska said with this “tremendous opportunity,” Smith will be able to put into practice his skills and competencies the district develops in all future graduates.

“The board is a first-hand opportunity for Liam to engage in government and law experiences,” she said. “What better way to be future-ready than to think critically about some of the current issues facing our state and develop solutions to improve the quality of life in Ohio.”

Rosenbaum, who is homeschooled but lives in the Northwestern Local School District, said it feels good to be chosen for this opportunity.

“It is really cool to meet and work with other people my age who want similar careers and want to make a difference in the community,” she said.

To be on the board, both Smith and Rosenbaum had to fill out applications that included answering questions, an essay and letters of recommendation.

During the one-year tenure, they will get an up-close view of the state’s legal and government operations through discussions with government officials, interactive learning sessions and other activities.

The board will advise Yost’s office on teen-related challenges and collaborate to develop solutions to issues in the state.

For the full list of members or more information, visit https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/teenambassadorboard.