1,600 without power in Champaign, Montgomery counties

More than 1,600 AES Ohio customers were without service Monday morning in Champaign and Montgomery counties following heavy rain.
The utility company had 1,672 total customer without power as of 9:20 a.m., according to the AES Ohio Outage Map. Nearly 800 outages were reported south of Urbana in Champaign County and more than 800 outages were reported in northern Washington Twp. in Montgomery County.
The Urbana-area outage was reported around 8:57 a.m. and the expected restoration is also around 10 a.m., according to AES Ohio.
The outage in Washington Twp. was reported around 6:54 a.m. and service is also expected to be restored around 10 a.m.
