Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

1,600 without power in Champaign, Montgomery counties

ajc.com

News
By Kristen Spicker
40 minutes ago

More than 1,600 AES Ohio customers were without service Monday morning in Champaign and Montgomery counties following heavy rain.

The utility company had 1,672 total customer without power as of 9:20 a.m., according to the AES Ohio Outage Map. Nearly 800 outages were reported south of Urbana in Champaign County and more than 800 outages were reported in northern Washington Twp. in Montgomery County.

ExploreFlood Watch issued; Rainy and windy today

The Urbana-area outage was reported around 8:57 a.m. and the expected restoration is also around 10 a.m., according to AES Ohio.

The outage in Washington Twp. was reported around 6:54 a.m. and service is also expected to be restored around 10 a.m.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark County 4-H celebrating 120 years with kick-off event
3
Cedarville pharmacy student returns to African homeland through program...
4
Continued momentum in downtown Springfield redevelopment has inspired a...
5
Jerry Boswell exits, stage right, at 84

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top