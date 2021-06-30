springfield-news-sun logo
Should mask rules return? CDC director weighs in

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Nation & World | 55 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Dr. Rochelle Walensky says it’s up to local officials to set guidelines for mask-wearing as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus surges in areas with low vaccination rates

WASHINGTON — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the CDC is leaving it up to local officials to set guidelines for mask-wearing as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus surges in areas with low vaccination rates.

Walensky said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show that “we’ve always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment,” but added CDC guidelines broadly indicate those who are vaccinated don’t need to wear masks.

Health officials in Los Angeles County are recommending people wear masks indoors in public places regardless of their vaccination status.

Separately, the World Health Organization has reiterated its longstanding recommendation that everyone wear masks to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

Walensky told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday the “context in which the WHO is making recommendations is very different than us here in the United States” since less than 15% of the world is vaccinated.

As for the recommendation by officials in Los Angeles County, Walensky said “we are still seeing an uptick in cases in areas of low vaccination and in that situation, we are suggesting that policies be made at the local level.”

FILE - In this May 19, 2021 file photo, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic but says this is expected to be the last time it does so. Walensky extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31. The CDC said Thursday it's "intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.” (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under the banner of Tokyo Olympics along a walkway in Tokyo, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

