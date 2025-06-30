NBA free agency opens Monday, after waves of player movement in recent days

Breaking: Springfield Saturday mass shooting was result of altercation at a birthday party

Technically, the NBA free agency period was scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Eastern time on Monday
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James appears during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, on Feb. 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
1 hour ago
Technically, the NBA free agency period was scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Eastern time on Monday.

In actuality, it has been rolling along.

LeBron James has already opted in to a $52.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for this coming season, the Houston Rockets have traded for Kevin Durant — not a free agency move, obviously — and the Los Angeles Clippers saw James Harden decline his option in return for a new deal and a raise. There was even a surprise addition to free agency, with Portland announcing it has bought out the contract of former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton — making him able to sign with any team he chooses.

And on Monday, more deals: Nicolas Batum will come back to the Clippers, his agency said, on a two-year deal, while Joe Ingles agreed to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Deals like those could get done before the 6 p.m. Monday official start time because teams are allowed to negotiate with their own free agents once the NBA Finals are finished.

What's already happened

Julius Randle returns to Timberwolves

Bobby Portis staying with Bucks

Duncan Robinson terminates contract with Heat, may return

Kyrie Irving staying with Mavericks

What's next

In very specific situations, teams can announce signings when completed. But in most situations, and this even applies to some draft-related trades (such as the one involving Durant going to Houston), teams won't be able to announce those until the start of the new league year on July 6.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

FILE - Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving advances the ball up court during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Dallas, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez,File)

FILE - Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game on March 9, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE - Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) in the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

