Report: Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson expected to report to training camp Wednesday

Hendrickson is being fined $50,000 per day during his holdout and hopes reporting to camp “serves as a good-faith gesture to try to jumpstart negotiations,” Schefter wrote in an X post.

ESPN sources: Trey Hendrickson is planning to report to Bengals camp Wednesday, ending his holdout without being any closer to a new deal, per sources. Reporting to camp stops the $50,000 per day fines and also serves as a good-faith gesture to try to jumpstart negotiations.



The… pic.twitter.com/qxToasKHtM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2025

He did not attend last month’s mandatory minicamp, but did make an appearance during an offseason workout in May to vent his frustrations about negotiations.

Hendrickson led the league with 17 1/2 sacks last season. His 57 sacks since joining the Bengals in 2021 are third most in the league over the past four seasons.