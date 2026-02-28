WATCH: Videos show plumes of smoke, attacks throughout Middle East after U.S. targets Iran

The U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, and U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” by rising up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.
Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.
Here’s what the scenes look like:
Smoke rising and traffic scenes in Tehran following U.S. and Israeli strikes
Credit: Associated Press
Smoke seen billowing in Abu Dhabi and Dubai amid Iran attacks
Credit: Associated Press
Suspected Iranian missiles neutralized in skies over Doha, Qatar’s capital and main financial hub
Credit: Associated Press
