Pope cancels trip to Dubai for UN climate conference after getting the flu

Francis revealed Sunday that he had lung inflammation but said he still planned to go to Dubai to address the COP28 climate change conference.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis was improving from the flu and inflammation of his respiratory tract that forced him to cancel his audiences Saturday. But "the doctors have asked the pope not to make the trip planned for the coming days to Dubai.

"Pope Francis accepted the doctors’ request with great regret and the trip is therefore canceled," he added.

Francis, who turns 87 next month, had part of one lung removed as a young man.

