Ohio leaders react after Capitol officer, driver killed in attack

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Mansfield, also shared a statement on Twitter following the deadly attack.

“Deeply saddened to learn a U.S. Capitol police officer has died today from another violent attack on our nation’s capital. Our hearts and prayers are with the officer’s family and friends, as well as the other officer injured in the attack.”

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, said it was “absolutely horrible” to see Capitol Police under attack and “tragic that one officer has been killed.” He called on people to join him in prayers for the officer killed, his family, the Capitol Police force and especially the officer who remains hospitalized.

When U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, first learned of the attack, which he characterized as cowardly, he posted on Twitter that he was praying for the officers involved.

“I continue to be grateful for the brave men and women who protect our Capitol and those inside,” he posted on Twitter.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, retweeted a post from U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, a Minnesota Republican, following the attack. Her tweet stated: “Please join me in praying for the @CapitolPolice, first responders and all law enforcement involved.”

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Noah Green. Authorities are investigating him, but so far have said it does not appear to be linked to the Jan. 6 attack or an act of terrorism, the AP reported.