Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano for a third time to remain undisputed 140-pound champion

Back in Madison Square Garden, site of their first bout, Taylor improved to 25-1 in a fight that perhaps wasn't as exciting as their first two, but once again was almost too close to call.

Serrano (47-4-1) never really hurt Taylor this time, the expected final fight between the two, the way she did a couple times in the previous fights, and held her hands over her eyes when the first score announced was the even card, perhaps knowing already then she hadn't done enough to pull it out.

The Associated Press scored it 95-95.

It was another festive atmosphere in front of another sold-out crowd split between Irish and Puerto Rican fans, just the way it was when they first fought here on April 30, 2022, in what was the first women’s boxing match to headline the arena.

This time, the arena hosted its first all-women's card, many of the fighters saying during the leadup they owed their opportunity to the interest created by the Taylor-Serrano trilogy.

Serrano was all smiles early in a joyous ring walk accompanied by the Knicks City Dancers, but it was the same heartbreak in the end.

There were hardly any decisive rounds, with neither fighter able to sustain much offense as the two-minute rounds flew by. Serrano has been fighting her recent bouts with three-minute rounds, as in men's boxing, and has contended that Taylor backed out of an agreement to use that format for this fight.

There were no meaningful punches in the first round, after Serrano stunned Taylor right away last November in their second fight. By the third, they were trading punches and both landing with the type of flurries they had produced so many of over their first two bouts, but there wasn't much more of that. Serrano seemed to fight more cautiously and keep her distance, perhaps remembering how she was bloodied by a clash of heads in the rematch.

Serrano, the seven-division world champion who is still a champion at 126 pounds, which she feels is her best weight, was again attempting an even bigger jump than in the first fight. Taylor was still fighting at the lightweight limit 135 pounds then, but has since moved up to become undisputed in a second division.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP