PHOTOS: After Dark - Swing the Night Away at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

The second annual After Dark - Swing the Night Away returned to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. The museum’s quarterly after-hours 21 and up ticketed event featured food, games, trivia, cash bar, swing dancing and rare artifacts. Attendees had up close and personal encounters with the Boeing B-29 Superfortress Bockscar (selfie photo op), Douglas A-20G Havoc Little Joe (cockpit look-in) and Curtiss C-46D Commando (open aircraft). TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER