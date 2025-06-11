Yellow Springs Street Fair returns this weekend with new kids zone: 5 things to know

The village hosts a street fair two times a year — the second Saturday in June and October. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 14.

Here are five things to know:

1. Vendors 🎨

There will be more than 250 artisans, craftsmen and local businesses lined up along Xenia Avenue, Short Street, Corry Street and Dayton Street. Festivalgoers can expect a variety of vendors and artisans to be represented.

Some of the vendors include Lucky Bonsai, Basho Apparel, Dragonfly Wood & Crystals, 3rd and Spoon, Megan Lee Designs, Higher Ground, Urban Homemade, Crazy Cucumber and Guided by Mushrooms.

Don’t forget to check out the brick-and-mortar shops including Asanda Imports, Wildflower Boutique, Ohio Silver Co. and several others.

2. Entertainment 🎶

Entertainment will kick off at 10 a.m. with Alex Poteet at the Community Stage across from Mills Park Hotel.

He will be followed by Rulund, Egyptian Breeze, Kismet Notes, Egyptian Breeze, Africanacosa and Chris Yokopcic.

There will also be entertainment at The Backyard Beats & Brews Fest, located at The John Bryan Center, starting at 11 a.m. with Blucone. They will be followed by Tronee Threat, Austin & The Syd Experience, Ben Clonch, Mojo Power and Village Farm.

3. Food 🍴

More than 20 food trucks will be set up along South Walnut Street including Louisiana Grill Home of Bourbon Chicken, Bessie’s Noodles, Let’s Eat, The Family Spoon and Cajun Specialties.

Festivalgoers can also get a bite at the Corner Cone, Bentino’s, Ha Ha Pizza, Peach’s Grill, Sunrise Cafe, Current Cuisine, Dino’s, MAZU, among others.

4. Beer Garden 🍻

This year’s Backyard Beats & Brews Fest at The John Bryan Community Center will feature several local brands including Yellow Springs Brewery, Trail Town Brewing, Tincap Hard Cider, Warped Wing, Coastalo and Tuck-N-Red’s Spirit & Wine.

Attendees can buy a souvenir cup for $10 and get $8 refills. All beverage tips will benefit the festival’s local nonprofit partners.

5. Shuttle Service 🚗

There will be a free shuttle service running from Antioch Midwest University, 900 Dayton St., and Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Road. The last shuttle leaves at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit streetfair.yellowspringsohio.org or the event’s Facebook page.