Yellow Springs man pleads guilty in deadly shooting

• Guilty plea: Frederick Muenchau-Peterson pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and tampering with evidence, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result, two counts of murder and one count each of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Deadly shooting: On Jan. 10, a woman called 911 and reported a security camera captured a shooting at her home on Livermore Street.

“She said a white male whom she identified as her stepson, Frederick Dane Muenchau-Peterson, walked up onto her porch and fired several shots from a gun into the window of the home,” a Xenia Municipal Court affidavit read.

She called her husband but could not get ahold of him.

When Yellow Springs police arrived, they found a man dead inside the home. He had been shot several times, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist police.

• Evidence collected: Investigators found bullet holes in a porch window, as well as 9mm shell casings on the porch.

Crews also found several bullets fired inside the home.

Investigators reviewed multiple videos from the security system, which showed Muenchau-Peterson returning to the scene and looking through the window, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• Suspect arrested: Fairborn police arrested Muenchau-Peterson on Dayton Yellow Springs Road, heading back to Yellow Springs.

They found three handguns in his vehicle. Forensic testing determined one of the guns was used in the homicide, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• Text messages: Investigators also found text messages on Muenchau-Peterson’s phone that reportedly showed he had plans to meet the victim the night of the murder.

Muenchau-Peterson’s internet search history included how far 9mm bullets travel, looking for a “plan to kill” and other searches related to the crime, according to the prosecutor’s office.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Muenchau-Peterson’s sentencing has not been scheduled as of Friday.

The prosecutor’s office is seeking a sentence of life in prison without parole.