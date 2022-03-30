Yellow Springs in final four of national “Strongest Towns” contest

Strong Towns is a national nonprofit organization that pushes to build stronger communities through transportation, housing and urban development efforts. The group created a March Madness-inspired bracket ranking 16 towns from around the country on those metrics.

In the semi-final round, Yellow Springs is currently matched up against Jasper, Indiana. If the village makes it to the championship round, they will face either Norwood, Ohio or Durango, Colorado. The village beat Salem, Massachusetts and Frankfort, Kentucky in the previous two rounds.