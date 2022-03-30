springfield-news-sun logo
X

Yellow Springs in final four of national “Strongest Towns” contest

In this 2018 file photo, visitors to Yellow Springs enjoy music, crafts, food, entertainment and shopping at the Yellow Springs Street Fair. FILE

caption arrowCaption
In this 2018 file photo, visitors to Yellow Springs enjoy music, crafts, food, entertainment and shopping at the Yellow Springs Street Fair. FILE

Local News
By London Bishop, Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Voting for this round ends Mar. 31.

YELLOW SPRINGS — The village of Yellow Springs has made it to the final four of America’s “Strongest Towns” of 2022, as part of a competition by a national organization.

Strong Towns is a national nonprofit organization that pushes to build stronger communities through transportation, housing and urban development efforts. The group created a March Madness-inspired bracket ranking 16 towns from around the country on those metrics.

ExploreA different kind of March bracket: Yellow Springs a top 16 ‘Strongest Town’

In the semi-final round, Yellow Springs is currently matched up against Jasper, Indiana. If the village makes it to the championship round, they will face either Norwood, Ohio or Durango, Colorado. The village beat Salem, Massachusetts and Frankfort, Kentucky in the previous two rounds.

Strong Towns’ readers nominate their town or city for embodying the “Strong Towns approach” to building financially resilient communities. According to Yellow Springs’ profile on the site, the village’s strengths lie in that it has a focus on safe multi-modal transportation, incremental development, and opportunity for small-scale businesses and building projects to succeed.

ExploreNew magistrate, administrator named to Greene County Domestic Relations Court

Voting for the semifinals is open until 1 p.m. Mar 31. Matchup winners will be announced later that afternoon. The winners will meet in the championship round next week in a webcast on the organization’s website on Monday, April 4, at 4 p.m., with the winner announced April 8.

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: No ‘space tourist’, Larry Connor set to pilot flight to...
2
Redistricting chaos: What’s happening, why it matters and what it means
3
Cranley, Whaley face off in only debate
4
WATCH: Democratic governor candidates debate at Central State
5
Cincinnati therapy dog is this year’s Cadbury bunny

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top