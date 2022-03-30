Yellow Springs in final four of national “Strongest Towns” contest

YELLOW SPRINGS — The village of Yellow Springs has made it to the final four of America’s “Strongest Towns” of 2022, as part of a competition by a national organization.
Strong Towns is a national nonprofit organization that pushes to build stronger communities through transportation, housing and urban development efforts. The group created a March Madness-inspired bracket ranking 16 towns from around the country on those metrics.
In the semi-final round, Yellow Springs is currently matched up against Jasper, Indiana. If the village makes it to the championship round, they will face either Norwood, Ohio or Durango, Colorado. The village beat Salem, Massachusetts and Frankfort, Kentucky in the previous two rounds.
Strong Towns’ readers nominate their town or city for embodying the “Strong Towns approach” to building financially resilient communities. According to Yellow Springs’ profile on the site, the village’s strengths lie in that it has a focus on safe multi-modal transportation, incremental development, and opportunity for small-scale businesses and building projects to succeed.
Voting for the semifinals is open until 1 p.m. Mar 31. Matchup winners will be announced later that afternoon. The winners will meet in the championship round next week in a webcast on the organization’s website on Monday, April 4, at 4 p.m., with the winner announced April 8.
