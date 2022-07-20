springfield-news-sun logo
Xenia woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Clinton County

A 27-year-old Xenia woman was killed Friday in a crash with a semi in Clinton County.

The crash was reported at approximately 7:45 p.m. on state Route 380 north of Katys Lane in Chester Twp., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post.

Heather Cole was driving 2012 Ford Focus south on state Route 380 when she drove left of center and was struck by a 2021 Freightliner driven by Jeffrey Thompson, 51, of Urbana. Both vehicles traveled off the west side of the road, the patrol said.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson suffered injuries that were not serious and was taken to Kettering Health Greene Memorial.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Twp. Fire and EMS, Wilmington Fire Department, Clinton County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

