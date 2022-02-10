WSU marks Black History Month with exhibits, more

“Undesign the Redline,” which is on display on the second floor of Dunbar Library, features high-touch interactive physical spaces that create tangible educational opportunities. Interactive components at each station enable visitors to better understand the content and contribute knowledge.

Exhibits include an introduction to redlining, explaining how explicit Jim Crow-era racism was designed into structural racism from the New Deal era until today; localized redlining maps for 239 different U.S. cities and populated areas; a timeline of policies, practices and investments as well as responses to their effects from 1800 to today; stories that humanize redlining; and an exploration of alternative models and processes to redlining.