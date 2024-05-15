Wright State to offer seven new undergraduate degrees

Degrees in engineering technology, exercise science and interdisciplinary studies will be offered.

Local News
By
51 minutes ago
X

Wright State University is offering seven undergraduate degrees that are either new or restructured, including one associate’s degree at the Lake Campus in Mercer County.

The university also is offering multiple programs as micro credentials, a series of classes offered to people who already have degrees but need some additional training.

The new undergraduate degrees are programs in engineering technology and environmental science.

The restructured programs include degrees in exercise science in health sciences to replace former program Education in Sports Science; interdisciplinary studies, offered as a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Science; and an associate’s degree in agricultural studies, offered at the Lake Campus.

ExploreLocal parents will soon have access to home-based mental health treatment for their children

Several micro credentials will be offered, including medical French and Spanish for health professionals; “unconventional war,” about cyber security and weapons of mass destruction; and introduction to user experience and design.

The university announced in February it would “deactivate” 34 degree programs. Some of those 34 degree programs are similar to the seven that were announced this week, but university officials said the seven announced were not exactly correlated with the 34 degree programs that were cut.

“It is what the university does on a regular basis,” said Seth Bauguess, spokesman for the university.

In February, university officials said it is routine to go through restructurings and deactivate programs that have low enrollment. The University of Toledo and Miami University were undergoing similar reviews at the time.

In Other News
1
Fewer people wearing seat belts in Ohio; Why some believe new...
2
Dayton community advocate presented with DDC’s Hobson Award
3
Greene Town Center: Who owns it and what we know about foreclosure...
4
The Greene responds to lawsuit: Open for business, negotiating with...
5
Dayton Air Show will feature MQ-9 Reaper drone for the first time

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top