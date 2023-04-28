Wright State to graduate 1,600 students today and tomorrow

The commencement ceremonies can be watched online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Recorded videos of the ceremonies will also be available to watch on Wright State’s YouTube channel after the ceremonies.

The spring class of 2023 includes graduates with 1,111 bachelor’s degrees, 476 master’s degrees, 16 doctoral degrees and 33 associate degrees.

Graduates by college:

College of Engineering and Computer Science: 355

College of Health, Education and Human Services: 370

College of Liberal Arts: 233

College of Science and Mathematics: 215

Raj Soin College of Business: 184

Lake Campus: 182

Boonshoft School of Medicine: 68 (master’s degree only)

The two youngest graduating students are 18, earning a bachelor’s degree in German and a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership. The oldest graduate is 65, earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing. The classes feature 251 international students from 21 different countries. India boasts the largest number of international graduates, with 209.

The ceremonies will also be broadcast live on WSU-TV on Time Warner Cable channel 21.105 in the university dorms and Fairborn and regionally on AT&T Uverse channel 99 in the Dayton tab.