Wright State selected as Amazon Career Choice education partner

Amazon employees can pursue a college degree at Wright State University through a new partnership between the retailer and Wright State.
Under the program, Amazon will pay the tuition of full- and part-time employees who enroll in one of Wright State’s 146 undergraduate academic programs. The program supports Amazon employees who want to earn certificates, associate degrees or bachelor’s degrees. The Amazon Career Choice program assists employees as they learn new skills to advance their careers at Amazon or elsewhere.
The partnership between Wright State and Amazon fits the university’s commitment to supporting students’ academic and career goals and helping meet the region’s workforce needs, said Wright State President Sue Edwards.
“Wright State University is thrilled to be selected by Amazon as a Career Choice education partner,” Edwards said in a statement. “Wright State is committed to transforming the lives of our students and the communities we serve. We are dedicated to expanding access to higher education, and we are thankful that partners such as Amazon recognize the importance of higher education in meeting their current and future workforce needs.”
Amazon operates a delivery station in Kettering and is building a warehouse facility and fulfillment center near the Dayton International Airport. Amazon could employ more than 1,800 people in the Miami Valley when the new facilities open, which would make it one of Montgomery County’s largest private employers.
Amazon has 13 delivery stations and 10 fulfillment and sorting centers in Ohio.
About the Author