Wright State selected as Amazon Career Choice education partner

Under the program, Amazon will pay the tuition of full- and part-time employees who enroll in one of Wright State’s 146 undergraduate academic programs. The program supports Amazon employees who want to earn certificates, associate degrees or bachelor’s degrees. The Amazon Career Choice program assists employees as they learn new skills to advance their careers at Amazon or elsewhere.

The partnership between Wright State and Amazon fits the university’s commitment to supporting students’ academic and career goals and helping meet the region’s workforce needs, said Wright State President Sue Edwards.