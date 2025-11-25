Wright State police donate to food pantry for ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser

“Every year at Thanksgiving we do what’s called Raidersgiving, which is where no Raider eats alone,” Wright State police chief Kurt Holden said.

“Today, we want no Raider to ever go hungry. We support the food pantry so that every student during the holiday season that may not have a place to go home to or may not know where their next meal is can get food. They now have plenty of food to come here and continue to eat, focus on their educational studies and enjoy the holidays.”

Wright State dean of students Eric Corbitt said about 40 percent of the university’s students experience food insecurity, including some of its international students.

“Having folks like the police department and the public safety department support us really helps keep that food inventory up,” Corbitt said. “… It’s an important issue all around, but it’s really obvious when it comes to the holidays like Thanksgiving.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Over the last seven years, the department has donated about $20,000 in groceries and money to the food pantry. Officers delivered several cartloads of bottled water and nonperishable food, including instant macaroni and cheese, canned soup and vegetables and cereal, among other items.

Holden was raised in foster care in the Dayton area and is a Wright State graduate.

“Food scarcity is a real thing,” Holden said. “… We live in one of the greatest countries in the world, and yet people still don’t know where their next meal might come from. To be able to provide that for our community is extremely important. I think it really shows how much we care about our students, our people.”

The department votes each year for the officer who grows the most impressive beard or mustache. Captain Chad Oleyar drew the most votes this year. He said most of the department is clean shaven during the year, and having facial hair is an adjustment.

“As soon as we get used to it, we shave them back off, so not much comfort there,” Oleyar said with a laugh. “… It means a lot to be able to give back to our community in any way we can. We really enjoy this every year.”

Wright State’s food pantry serves any student enrolled in classes in the current term in need of emergency food assistance. Students can schedule an appointment through the university’s website to pick up food.