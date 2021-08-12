springfield-news-sun logo
Wright State plans COVID-19 vaccine clinic move-in day

By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
Greene County Public Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines to Wright State University faculty, staff, students and family members at a walk-in clinic on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Student Union Apollo Room on the Dayton Campus. No appointment is needed.

The event will occur during move-in for campus. Family members or friends helping students move into residential housing may also get vaccinated.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available. Wright State students, faculty and staff are not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but they are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.

Vaccinations are free. Those getting a vaccine should bring a photo ID, but an insurance card is not required.

Greene County Public Health is partnering with Student Health Services at Wright State Physicians to provide the vaccines.

All students, faculty, staff and visitors must wear a mask when inside all buildings on Wright State’s campus, except when actively eating or drinking or working alone in a closed space.

Masks are not required when outdoors on Wright State’s campus, if people are able to maintain a safe physical distance.

Student Health Services at Wright State Physicians will also test students for COVID-19 when they move into residential housing. Move-in on the Dayton Campus takes place Aug. 18–21.

COVID vaccines are also available by appointment at Wright State Physicians, 725 University Blvd. on the Dayton Campus. Call 937-245-7200 to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Information about additional vaccine providers in Ohio is available at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

