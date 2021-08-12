Wright State plans COVID-19 vaccine clinic move-in day

All students, faculty, staff and visitors must wear a mask when inside all buildings on Wright State’s campus, except when actively eating or drinking or working alone in a closed space.

Masks are not required when outdoors on Wright State’s campus, if people are able to maintain a safe physical distance.

Student Health Services at Wright State Physicians will also test students for COVID-19 when they move into residential housing. Move-in on the Dayton Campus takes place Aug. 18–21.

COVID vaccines are also available by appointment at Wright State Physicians, 725 University Blvd. on the Dayton Campus. Call 937-245-7200 to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Information about additional vaccine providers in Ohio is available at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.