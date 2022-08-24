Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton

Two parcels of land were transferred to the county from the City of Dayton, Decker said, and one parcel will be transferred to the county next week from Wright-Dunbar. The statue will be lit up so people can see it at night and the project will be completed either later this year or early next year.

The statue was on display in downtown Dayton on East Monument Avenue for about two decades before it was removed. The land it was previously on was sold and developed. It has been in in storage since its removal.

The artwork depicts the Wright brothers’ first flight with the 1905 Wright Flyer III.

The 5,000-pound sculpture is a stainless steel and aluminum model, and the display also features bronze statues of Wilbur Wright at the controls and Orville Wright running alongside the plane.

The real, historic Wright Flyer III is on display at Carillon Historical Park.