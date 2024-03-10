Witnesses pull crash victims from vehicle before it catches fire: One flown to hospital

The passenger of the vehicle was flown by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance.

“Alcohol is suspected and it is being investigated as an alcohol-related crash,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. David Slanker.

Emergency crews are investigating claims by the driver that there was a third person in the vehicle.

“There were some witnesses on scene that helped extract the driver and the passenger before the car caught onto flames, but none of those independent witnesses saw a third person,” Slanker said.